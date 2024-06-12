SNS Group

Hibs have announced their first 2024/25 pre-season fixture for June.

With Euro 2024 running from this Friday through to July 14th, there’s plenty of international action to keep fans ticking over until the domestic season restarts. Pre-season friendlies are also right around the corner and while Hibs may not have any players called up by Steve Clarke for Scotland, supporters can look ahead to their first pre-season clash, which has now been confirmed by the club.

After finishing in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership table last season, the Hibees will be hoping for a stronger run once the new campaign gets up and running again. As announced on the club’s website, the first game on the 2024/25 pre-season calendar will see Hibs take on Edinburgh City. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Hibs vs Edinburgh City?

Hibs will travel to Meadowbank Stadium to face Scottish League 2 side Edinburgh City on Saturday, June 29th. Kick-off is scheduled to get underway at 1pm. The occasion will mark David Gray’s first match in charge as Hibs head coach.

Hibs vs Edinburgh City last time out

Hibs last played Edinburgh City just last year in another pre-season friendly, with the Hibees securing a 4-2 win. City took an early two-goal lead but goals from Elias Melkersen and Dan Mackay, plus a Christian Doidge brace saw the scoreline flipped.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for Hibs vs Edinburgh City will be available to purchase from today (Thursday) at noon. Prices have been set at £11 per adult, £6 for concessions, and under 12s can attend for just £4 but must be accompanied by an adult. Hibs First Members have exclusive early access to ticket sales, which are on sale now and can be accessed via an email link from the club.

The general sale purchase link for tickets will become publicly available at 12 noon. For supporters requiring accessible tickets can enquire through the following email: [email protected].

Getting to Meadowbank

Hibs fans will need to make the short journey to Meadowbank, which is just 1.4 miles from Easter Road. While those close to Hibs’ home might enjoy the walk, the stadium can also be accessed by both car and public transport.