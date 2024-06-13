Axed Hibs chief opens up on 'consequences' of failure

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell and director of football Brian McDermott watch a game at Easter Road.

Director of football thanks club for brief opportunity

Axed Hibs director of football Brian McDermott has admitted that last season’s failure had to carry “consequences”. But he believes there are still “many good things” happening at the club he’s left after just a year.

Hibs announced this morning that, following discussions with new sporting director Malky Mackay, McDermott – appointed last summer – would be moving on. The former Reading manager posted a farewell on LinkedIn to thank the club, and a long list of individuals, for their support.

And he wrote: “There are so many good things happening at Hibernian FC. It is fair to say the outcome we wanted last season, did not happen.

“There have been obvious consequences from that outcome. What I will say is it was never from lack of effort and desire. Sometimes in life and football things do not work out. The only thing to be done is get up and go again.

“The supporters of the club followed the team loyally throughout the season. I hope in the future the club gets the results their support deserves. All the very best to David Gray, to Malky in his new role and the staff and players. I will be watching and supporting from afar.”

McDermott, whose brief time at the helm saw him preside over two managerial sackings as both Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery paid the price for results, said: “This time last year I was given the opportunity to become director of football at this great club. I would like to thank the Gordan family, Ben Kensell and the board of directors for the opportunity.

