Scotland learn length of ban for ex Hibs man Ryan Porteous after Germany red card

Ryan Porteous will miss Scotland's next two matches after his red card against Germany (Pic: Getty) | AFP via Getty Images

The Watford centre back was sent off in the EURO 2024 opener in Munich for a strong challenge on former Man City man İlkay Gündoğan.

Ryan Porteous has been handed a two match man by UEFA officials following his red card in Friday’s EURO 2024 opener against hosts Germany.

The Watford defender was sent off for a rash tackle on Barcelona midfielder İlkay Gündoğan which has been described by many as a ‘horror challenge’. Steve Clarke will now be without the former Hibs favourite for not only their next match against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday but also their final Group A game against Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday.

The extra match was added by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body for what the deem as ‘serious rough play’ following an incident review. The Scottish FA has been fined €5,625 (£4,753) for ‘throwing of objects’ by supporters during the 5-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke weighed in on Porteous’ red card against the hosts when he was speaking to the media earlier. He said: “He’s not been sent off in a couple of years. He has been great for us since I gave him his chance against Ukraine. The challenge in Cyprus you mention (which prevented a goal), was clean, he didn’t catch an opponent.

“The other night, he was trying to stop a clear goal-scoring opportunity and he definitely went in too hard and we are pleased that Gundogan appears to have no lasting damage. It is something that Ryan will learn, but is an honest challenge to try to get the ball.

“To try to stop a goal-scoring opportunity so I wouldn’t be too hard on him. He was one of my cuddles. I explained the situation. It doesn’t look good. Ryan didn’t want to make that challenge, he wanted to stop a goal. He is very down as you would expect, but we will pick him up, don’t worry about that.”

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor was another to comment on his international teammate’s sending off at the weekend and said: “It is a team sport and we feel it together and people can make mistakes. We are all human beings and everyone can make mistakes in every walk of life.

“It is an honest tackle, probably a bit too heavy for the Uefa guys and then ultimately we are down to ten men and it is a difficult night. For sure none of the players will be labelling anything at him. It is an honest tackle and we have to make sure he is okay as well. It is difficult as human beings when you have disappointment in your life, you have to try and get over that. I am sure the players will look after him.