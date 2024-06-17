Ryan Porteous was sent off for this tackle on Ilkay Gundogan. | Getty Images

The former Hibs and current Watford defender’s role in the defeat to Germany at Euro 2024 has been scrutinised.

Steve Clarke has weighed in on Ryan Porteous’ Scotland red card against Germany.

The defender left Hibs last summer for Watford and has now established himself as a national team regular. He started the Euro 2024 opener in Munich but his game was over after a lunge on Ilkay Gundogan prompted a red card, following a VAR review.

Scotland lost 5-1 and now look to Group A games against Switzerland and Hungary, seeking four points for a knockout round spot. Head coach Clarke admits he gave the centre-back a cuddle after the game, and insists it’s about rallying round Porteous now.

He said: “He’s not been sent off in a couple of years. He has been great for us since I gave him his chance against Ukraine. The challenge in Cyprus you mention (which prevented a goal), was clean, he didn’t catch an opponent.

“The other night, he was trying to stop a clear goal-scoring opportunity and he definitely went in too hard and we are pleased that Gundogan appears to have no lasting damage. It is something that Ryan will learn, but is an honest challenge to try to get the ball.

“To try to stop a goal-scoring opportunity so I wouldn’t be too hard on him. He was one of my cuddles. I explained the situation. It doesn’t look good. Ryan didn’t want to make that challenge, he wanted to stop a goal.

“He is very down as you would expect, but we will pick him up, don’t worry about that.”

On the defeat, Clarke added: “I spoke to the players about what I feel went wrong from my side, what I gave them and I think their interpretation of what we asked them to do was wrong We spoke about that, but I haven’t finished with them, we have another meeting to tidy that up.

“They have to be resilient. The games come thick and fast and it is a roller coaster of emotions. They understand they have let everybody down, they are disappointed, but they know they have to be up for the next game because that is the nature of football