Nine former Hearts and Hibs player who have already made summer transfer moves

The summer transfer window has only been open for a few days but already there have been plenty of moves happening not just in Scottish football but across the UK.

With many clubs having announced their retained lists as early as last month and clubs in Scotland also having to prepare for the Scottish League Cup group stages in July it isn’t surprising that many have acted fast to start getting new recruits in. Among those signings are several former Hearts and Hibs players.

Here are nine players who turned out for either Hearts or Hibs that have already agreed transfer moves in the 2024 summer window:

1 . Uche Ikpeazu The former Hearts man was released by EFL League Two side Port Vale and quickly snapped up by former boss Craig Levein who has brought him back to Scotland with St Johnstone | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Matt Macey The one time Arsenal stopper has been with Luton Town and Portsmouth since leaving Hibs and, after his release by the League One winners, was quickly captured by Colchester United | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Gavin Reilly Reilly had a brief stint at Hearts and has turned out for several SPFL and EFL clubs since. He was back at first club Queen of the South last season but will be joining Arbroath for the 24/25 campaign | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Ross Stewart The goalkeeper left Hearts last summer and had a short spell at Partick Thistle this season but has already been captured by Queen of the South for their upcoming campaign | SNS Group Photo Sales