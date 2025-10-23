The former Hearts defender takes on Aberdeen in the Conference League this week.

James Penrice has revealed the hilarious message he’s received from inside the Hearts dressing room as he prepares to meet Aberdeen in Europe.

The left-back enjoyed a strong 24/25 season at Tynecastle after time at Livingston and it earned him a move to Greek heavyweights AEK Athens in the summer transfer window. He could line up for them in the Conference League on Thursday with Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen in town, in the second match of their league phase campaign. A difficult start to the season was endured by the Dons but they have won their last two league matches versus Dundee and St Mirren.

Penrice has been delighted to see progress made by Hearts this season under head coach Derek McInnes, and Sunday’s game against Celtic could send them eight points clear of the champions at the top of the Premiership table. Key midfielder Beni Baningime has a Penrice-themed reason as to why they’re challenging at the top, as Penrice lauded his former club.

James Penrice on Hearts

He said on Hearts fighting it out in the upper echelons of the Premiership table: "I don’t see why not. It’s obviously not something that’s happened in Scottish football for a while, but me knowing what’s in the dressing-room there they’ll be more than up for it.

“But they probably won’t say, they won’t say they’re in a title challenge the now. But if you look at the quality they’ve brought in, they have players performing at such a high level. Sunday is massive, I think, but you never know. It’s something we’re not used to in Scottish football, but hopefully they do. Hearts have been brilliant this season.

“Beni Baningime texted me last night to say ‘look what happens when you leave’. They have been excellent, I’ve been watching the games when I can. They have a massive game on Sunday and I wish them the best in that."

AEK Athens vs Aberdeen preview

Penrice meanwhile has been tasked with providing his club with the inside scoop on a club he knows well from time in Scotland. He added via quotes in the Daily Record: “I’ve said numerous times not to disrespect or anything because the league position doesn’t tell you everything.

“Watch the games, they are very comfortable in games, create chances and know how to defend. They (Aberdeen) are a team who are maybe not in the best moment at the minute but they more than have the quality to come here and hurt us so we have to be wary of that.

"I’ve tried to give everyone the best insight possible. They have signed a lot of players this summer so there has been a big turnaround, but I still know the players there. It’s not like a league game in Scotland, it’s Europe, one game and it will be very different. I have tried to give them the best insight possible, we will be prepared as best as possible to go out for three points."