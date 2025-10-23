The broadcaster has been talking Hearts and Hibs ahead of a huge Premiership weekend.

Broadcaster Richard Keys is delighted to see Hearts and Hibs fighting at the top end of the Premiership - as he sends a message to both.

The former Sky Sports presenter is now in the Middle-East but has kept an eye on developments within Scottish football. Derek McInnes’ Jambos are heading into a weekend clash at Tynecastle with Celtic that could send them eight points clear of the Premiership champions if they clinch a win.

Hibs meanwhile returned to third spot - where they finished last term - in last weekend’s 4-0 thumping of Livingston and face a tantalising trip to face Aberdeen. That comes during turmoil in Glasgow, with Rangers sacking Russell Martin as head coach and hiring Danny Rohl to replace him, amid criticisms of sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

Richard Keys on Hearts and Hibs

Celtic fans are protesting against the board amid various issues including transfers and there is uncertainty around Brendan Rodgers’ boss future, who is also being brought under criticism. Keys hopes Hearts can continue their push at the top while he’s left pleased for a friend at Hibs, sporting director Malky Mackay.

He wrote in his blog: “Let’s close with another quick word about what’s happening at Rangers. I’m hearing Kevin Muscat turned the job down because he didn’t fancy reporting to Kevin Thelwell. Who would? I said a fortnight ago Thelwell should’ve followed Martin out of the door. He was responsible for making that dud decision.

“He should be accountable for it. And now it appears he’s the stumbling block to a new appointment. I know Celtic fans aren’t happy right now either, but isn’t it refreshing to see a Derek McInnes inspired Hearts top? And I’m especially pleased to see Hibs going so well. David Gray is in charge there - reporting to my mate Malky Makay. Well done both. Keep it going.”

Derek McInnes and David Gray on latest Hearts and Hibs matches

Ahead of the Celtic clash, McInnes said: “It’s important in terms of it's another three points available. Obviously, there's a lot in the game and actually the build-up. I think I've been getting asked about this game for a couple of weeks now and we've still had to navigate a couple of results, and I understand why, but I think for us, we're facing the toughest challenge.

“We feel we're going into it in good form. It's not always easy, football. You try to get that confidence from individuals and through your team and you get that from results obviously, but I think we're going into it in a good place.

Aiming to keep up that winning feeling, Gray said on Hibs’ Aberdeen test: “I got the reaction I wanted. It was almost a complete performance, a clean sheet and four goals at home, so really good. It's now about building on that. Going into the international break, we used it as a reset so there are no excuses now, we need to move forward and start putting wins on the board.