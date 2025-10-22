Injury to first-team regular Rudi Molotnikov only dark spot on bright night for rising stars

Make your folks proud. Play the game, not the occasion. But savour every moment of the experience. Tick, tick and, yeah, tick.

Darren McGregor’s young Hibs team did more than just enjoy their first taste of UEFA Youth League action, as the champions of Scotland saw off FC 2 Korriku 4-0 in front of nearly 1500 paying punters at Easter Road. Leaving the head coach feeling justifiably proud of his boys.

“I said this before the game started, as long as you can go through the door at night, and your mum and dad are proud of your performance, that's what you should aim for,” revealed McGregor, the Scottish Cup-winning fan favourite adding: “And I think every single one of them have done that.

“I feel exhilarated. I thought it was absolutely tremendous from start to finish.

“You're always conscious and apprehensive going into these games because I've played European game. And sometimes you'll play the occasion because it's a European game, there's more emphasis put on it because we're in a stadium, because the fanfare surrounding it.

“There was a wee bit of anxiety, but being a 16-year-old lad, playing on one of the best surfaces in Scotland, in front of a thousand fans, in front of the first team manager, in front of the sporting director, in front of the chief exec, I mean, that should make a 16-year-old nervous. But I thought the way they carried themselves, conducted themselves from start to finish, four goals, clean sheet, I mean, what more could you ask for? What more could you ask for?”

Goal AND an injury for first-team regular Rudi

On a night of mixed fortunes for first-team star Rudi Molotnikov, who scored an early opener but then limped off after taking a heavy kick inside the opening 20 minutes, Jamie McMurdo doubled the home side’s lead midway through the second half. A stunning solo goal from Luke Davidson made it 3-0 heading into the closing quarter hour, with Lewis Gillie heading home just a couple of minutes later.

Hibs now head to Kosovo with a handsome lead for next Wednesday night’s second leg. And McGregor, who reported that Molotnikov was replaced as a precaution after landing awkwardly, will undoubtedly feel that his team are more than halfway to securing at least one more round of European action.

This was always going to be a game to savour for these young footballers, almost regardless of the final score. A big European night in front of a paying crowd at Easter Road? Bring it on. And it didn’t take them long to make the most of the occasion.

Early goal settled home side at Easter Road

Having asserted near total control in the opening stages, Hibs went a goal up after just 10 minutes, Molotnikov showing good anticipation and battling skills before beating the keeper with a fine low finish. The versatile attacker looked as if he was in again just moments later, only for Rinor Cocaj to impede his progress with a wild swipe.

The Korriku centre-half was booked, while Molotnikov – working his way back from groin surgery and in need of game time – battled on for just a handful of minutes before succumbing to the injury. Not what a watching David Gray wanted to see.

Dean Cleland thought he’d made it 2-0 just before half-time, only for his ‘goal’ to be disallowed for a foul on the keeper. Cleland was booked for the challenge, too, just to double the home star’s sense of frustration.

Hibs created plenty of chances even before McMurdo made it 2-0 with 66 minutes on the clock, the wingback popping up inside the penalty box to meet a perfect cutback from substitute Callum Macdonald, who had replaced Molotnikov early on – and was now dazzling with his skills on the left flank. Davidson topped even that as he slalomed his way through the away defence before finishing beautifully, a controlled low strike in off the post, with 73 minutes gone.

Hibs bagged a fourth just four minutes later, centre-half Gillie rising to power home a header from McMurdo’s free-kick. A fine way to cap a superb performance by the reigning Club Academy Scotland Elite League champions, who now look destined to fly the Saltire in Europe for a little longer, at least.