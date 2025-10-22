League triumph proves my boys are winners, says club legend McGregor

Champions in their own right, the young Hibs stars taking to the hallowed turf at Easter Road tonight have already proven their ability to win big games. But this? This is a different sort of pressure.

Scottish Cup-winning great Darren McGregor, who led his lads to Club Academy Scotland Elite League title glory last season, appears to have a firm grasp on the psychology surrounding this evening’s UEFA Youth League clash with FC 2 Korriku. Playing at the same ground as the ‘big team’, with David Gray and Malky Mackay likely to be in a healthy crowd stretching beyond the usual diehards, friends and family, brings its own sense of occasion to the game.

McGregor, laughing as he points out that a couple of his under-19s squad were only born in 2009, explained: “It’s a real step up for the young lads. They're playing at Easter Road in front of a paying crowd.

“So that is an added pressure for players who don’t get to do that on a regular basis. You're playing in a European game, which is added pressure.

“You're also playing with the pressure of potentially playing in front of the first team manager, the sporting director, their friends and family. Everybody's there to support them.

“So can you deal with that pressure? Because ultimately, football is about dealing with pressure.

Scottish Cup winner Darren McGregor cutting his teeth as coach

“As you move through the game, you’re going to be playing in hostile environments with fans that dislike you, that might be giving you a hard time. Can you still perform and be on your A game under all that duress?

“I think they can because they've proven it in big games, albeit at an under-18s level. And they've come away victorious having performed really well.

“So I believe in them and I'm sure they believe in themselves. It's just about dealing with the moment and not playing the occasion, but actually just playing the game and knowing that we're good players.”

With a couple of teams dropping out of the under-19s league, the level of regular competition – just in terms of fixture numbers, at the most basic level – isn’t what anyone would want. But playing against grown-ups in the Challenge Cup has, according to McGregor, been a really positive learning experience for his development squad.

Odd ‘bloody nose’ valuable experience

They’ve taken a couple of sore losses. But also inflicted one or two painful defeats on senior opposition. All part of their education – and especially useful for some of the younger players.

“So our youngest player to play would probably have been one of the 2009s,” said McGregor, the former centre-half adding: “Lewis McNeill, Arran McSporran, Callum Macdonald, they've all came on. Ali Burns too, they've all came on in the Challenge Cup games. So to be playing at that level, at that age, can only stand you in good stead moving forward.

“Sometimes you'll take a bloody nose off the back of that, but for me, having that development and that exposure to playing men's football at such a young age, it can only benefit them. It has to help.”

McGregor, who was cutting his coaching teeth as part of the backroom staff the last time a young Hibs side embarked on a European adventure two seasons ago, added: “This game will be huge, judging by our previous experiences against Molde, Nantes and Dortmund.

“The fact we're getting the opportunity to play a Champions League game at Easter Road in front of paying fans, that should be inspiration for every single one of them knowing that it's an opportunity that is fleeting - and might not come along very often. So you have to grasp it.

“As a coach, I’m enjoying the journey. I’ve done a great internship with some brilliant coaches here, and it’s great to inherit players who have been coached so well by the other guys all through the age groups.

“I'm on the Pro Licence with the gaffer, so I'm enjoying that. I'm learning, putting myself in uncomfortable positions – but you need that to grow. I've got my own aspirations to learn and constantly develop alongside the lads.”

Hibs v FC 2 Korriku - tonight, 7.45 pm KO, Easter Road. Tickets are £5 and under-13s get in free with a paying adult. Get your tickets here.