McGregor’s kids looking to emulate team who made such an impact on UEFA Youth League

Been there, seen that, got the official training kit and a headful of memories to show for his first European adventure. As Hibs goalkeeper Ryan Mallon readily concedes, however, being called into the UEFA Youth League training squad as a wide-eyed 15-year-old doesn’t really compare to the opportunity laid before him and his team-mates at Easter Road next Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old, readying himself to make a first appearance at the stadium as Darren McGregor’s reigning Club Academy Scotland Elite League title holders take on Kosovan visitors FC 2 Korriku next week, was a close-quarters eye witness the last time Hibs reached these heights, in season 2022-23. That was the year, of course, when they made it all the way to the play-offs before losing out to mighty Borussia Dortmund.

Molde and Nantes beaten before Dortmund battled through

Recalling his own small part in a journey that saw Hibs knock out mighty Molde and a fancied Nantes team before facing representatives of arguably the most productive academy in Europe, Mallon said: “It was brilliant, I was lucky enough to go away with the 19s, to experience that

“I was 15. So it was a brilliant experience, maybe not even on the bench, but just to be there, part of the whole experience. I was away to Molde in Norway, that was really good, and then I went to the game in Nantes in France, that was unbelievable experience.

“I think I was fortunate that we didn't have a lot of goalies at the time, and they needed a few young lads to come up. Without even playing, just to be there was an unbelievable experience.

“It's obviously going to be really good for me to finally get a chance to play there. I mean, it would be amazing if we could progress, and obviously we're here now. All the hard work in the league last season has paid off, and this is our reward.

“So we'll take that with two hands and do the best we can. I'm sure with this team, the team that we've got, we've built such a good connection between us on and off the pitch, and I think we can go as far as we can.”

Mallon, from Livingston, joined Hibs as an eight-year-old. Working under McGregor, he’s built on a decade of coaching – and is now part of an extremely tight-knit unit.

“Yeah, we're all really good mates,” he said. “I think we get along with one another very, very well, and you can see that off the pitch, and on the pitch.

“Winning the league last season obviously it meant a lot to all the boys; it meant a lot to me. It brought us ... we knew the reward for the league, which was this chance to play in Europe.

“A lot of these boys have seen what it meant to the 19s a couple of years ago, what that experience was like, and obviously you want to be the one to play in Europe as well.”

The brutal facts of football dictate that even going on an extended run in Europe guarantees nothing for this group of young players. As that much-admired class of 2022-23 can testify.

For a goalkeeper, of course, the ultimate aim – reaching the first team – always seems a year or two further away, right? Mallon doesn’t disagree.

“Coaches tend not to go for young keepers, so you may have to wait a little longer sometimes,” he acknowledge, adding: “It's difficult for keepers to break into the first team, a lot of keepers don't break in until their mid-twenties, because obviously it's a massive position.

“And obviously, if you're the manager of a club, you want a goalie you can trust. There's a lot of pressure if you're young as well, playing first team football with no experience.

“It's difficult. But if you get a chance, any chance with the first team, you've just got to go take it with two hands.”

Next Wednesday’s home leg against the Kosovans will be a first outing at Easter Road for most in McGregor’s squad. The goalie included.

“Aye, even though a lot of us have been here ten years, this will be the first time playing there,” he said, adding: “And if the men’s or women’s team had gone through, we probably wouldn’t have been able to play there.

“So obviously we were cheering on both teams, hoping they did well. But for us, we’re really happy to get this chance to play in the stadium.”

