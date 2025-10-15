Title holders Trabzonspor join Porto and Hibs in second round starting next week

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Cup-winning Hibs great Darren McGregor believes he’s working with the best group of youngsters in Scotland. And he’s challenged his title winners to prove themselves on a European stage – as a major stepping-stone to making the first team at Easter Road.

McGregor’s under-18s lifted the Club Academy Scotland Elite League crown last season. They’re now on the domestic champions’ path in the UEFA Youth League, joining fellow league winners like Porto and Legia Warsaw – plus reigning Youth League champions Trabzonspor - in the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambitious head coach believes his team, who face Kosovan side FC 2 Korriku at Easter Road next Wednesday night, have been handed a tough route into a competition that also rewards youth teams for having senior sides in the Champions League. But he’s confident that this boys, now competing in the new Scottish under-19s league and playing against men in the Challenge Cup, have what it takes to reach the latter stages of UEFA’s premier youth competition.

“It's mindset for me,” said McGregor, the former central defender adding: “It's mentality. It's going into the game knowing that we're a good team.

“We've proven we're the best team in Scotland. We've proven we've got the best players in Scotland.

“Now I look back to just the last international break. We've had three players away with Scotland in the 19s. At previous camps with Scotland Under-17s, we’ve had two and three away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we've got some of the best players in Scotland. Now it's not just showcasing it from a national point of view in terms of playing within Scotland. Now can we showcase it on a European stage?

“I think the section that we're in is the hardest section to be in, if I'm being honest, because every team that's in this section, they've got there off their own back, if you like. They've actually went and won their league. So in a way, these games can be harder.

“For me, I'm just focused on whatever round we're in. Round two, can we progress into round three? And then after that, can we progress again?

“Because a lot of these lads, we've had them now for three years. I believe in them and I think that we want to represent the club and Scotland to the best of our abilities. I feel that with my strongest team, I think we'll give anybody a game. I really do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy players pushing for first-team selection

Hibs currently boast a couple of academy products in and around the first team, with Josh Campbell and Rudi Molotnikov both having risen through the ranks at East Mains. Fans are obviously wondering when the next bright young thing might emerge.

Asked if any of his players are knocking on the door of senior selection, McGregor grinned as he said: “I think there's a few, but obviously the manager might have a different opinion! And I'm not naïve. I know the jump from 19s to first team will be the biggest jump they'll ever make in their life.

“So all the way through the academy, these wee incremental jumps, 13s to 14s, then you get the dual age bands, which for some of the lads coming up from 17s to 19s, that's about a jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the jump from 19s to first team is huge. You only need to look at the physical profile of our other lads compared to first team lads, their sprint distance, their aerobic capacity, just their physical strength, all of that stuff is a big massive gap. So it takes time.

“But there are lads in there with a great attitude, a willingness to learn. Maybe not just now because some of them at 16, 17, I still think that's a hard task. But if we keep them long enough, 18, 19, 20, I do believe we'll get a couple on to that first team.”

Book your tickets to see Hibs kick off their UEFA Youth League campaign at Easter Road here.