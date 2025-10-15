The EIGHT most likely Hibees vying for place on biggest stage in sport

One would appear an absolute stick-on. A second is in with a very strong chance, form and fitness permitting. And the rest? Well, that’s what makes football so interesting …

As the curtain falls on another momentous international break, Hibs fans will mainly be preoccupied by a desire to see all of ‘their’ world travellers safely back on Scottish soil. And ready to bounce straight back into domestic action against Livingston at Easter Road this weekend.

But supporters also take pride, and rightly so, in having so many local favourites involved in major international action. Especially when it comes to the greatest sporting event on the planet.

Let’s take a look, then, at the individual Hibs stars vying to be involved in next summer’s World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA. And rate their chances of running out to represent their nations in Guadalajara, LA or Toronto …

Grant Hanley – World Cup chances 7/10

This one seems pretty clear, in one respect. If Scotland make it to next summer’s finals, Hanley WILL be part of the squad, barring disaster.

But there’s a sizeable IF attached to the prospects of Steve Clarke’s men getting through qualification, despite – on paper, at least – a brilliant opening two thirds of this short, sharp and devilishly difficult campaign. Next month’s daunting doubleheader, away to Greece and then Denmark at home, holds the key to everything.

Scotland are still in with a chance of winning Group C, which would deliver automatic entry to the finals. At the very least, we’re in a strong position to finish second, meaning being pitched into the play-offs next spring. With Hanley at the heart of the action.

Martin Boyle – World Cup chances 9.5/10

Surely it has to happen. Without wanting to jinx the man, there has rarely been a player more deserving of a place in a World Cup than Boyle.

Being restricted to the role of ‘vibes manager’ for the Socceroos at the most recent finals in Qatar, with serious injury ruling him out of the playing squad, only made the Hibs skipper more determined to get back. And he’s very, very close.

Australia have already qualified for the finals, with punters and pundits back home looking forward to the December 6 group draw with anticipation. Boyle, who played for an hour as Tony Popovic suffered his first loss as gaffer in the overnight friendly defeat to the USA, will be one of the first names on the squad list for next summer.

Kieron Bowie – World Cup chances 6.5/10

Like his team-mate at club and international level, Hanley, Bowie’s hopes are reliant on Scotland actually making it to the finals. But he’s also got another factor at play.

So far, the 22-year-old striker seems to have impressed Scotland boss Clarke sufficiently to be considered a semi-permanent part of the squad. Yet he also faces competition for inclusion in a group not exactly overloaded with forward talent.

Hibs fans will be hoping, of course, that he starts battering in the goals for his club, making himself impossible to drop. And staking a claim for a starting spot?

Rocky Bushiri – World Cup chances 7.5/10

The big man made a couple of timely contributions to the Democratic Republic of Congo keeping their qualification hopes alive during the international break, putting in some big tackles and blocks as they saw off Togo – Thibault Klidje included – in a vital 1-0 win in Lome. Bushiri was back on the bench as the DRC beat Sudan 1-0 at home last night.

Having finished second behind Senegal in their qualifying group, the DRC go into a complicated play-off system involving – eventually, they hope - opposition from Asia, Oceania, South, Central or North America. The nation formerly known as Zaire haven’t been at a World Cup since 1974, so a return would be a very big deal – and Bushiri is certain to be involved if they get there.

Junior Hoilett – World Cup chances 8.5/10

As co-hosts, Canada are already guaranteed a place. Which means Hoilett is relying on a call-up from Jesse Marsch, one of the few Americans still popular north of the border these days.

Hoilett was rested – not dropped – for the most recent friendlies. And he’s in regular contact with former Leeds United boss Marsch, who definitely values the attacking midfielder’s experience.

A lot will depend on how Hoilett performs for Hibs between now and the end of the season. With Canada likely to play at least one game at a stadium barely half an hour from his home town of Brampton, Ontario, the veteran – he’ll be 36 in June – won’t lack for motivation.

Jack Iredale – World Cup chances 6/10

He’ll need to keep banging at the door of the Socceroos squad. But the fact that the Aussies have already guaranteed their place in the finals helps a player on the fringes of Popovic’s group.

Josh Mulligan – World Cup chances 5/10

Well, we know he’s definitely on Steve Clarke’s radar, with the Scotland boss handing him his first senior call-up – even if it was an emergency – for Sunday’s home win over Belarus. If Scotland get to the finals, could the versatile Mulligan be part of the squad?

Jamie McGrath – World Cup chances 5/10

Ireland still have a chance of making it to next summer’s finals. It’s a slim chance, resting on their ability to beat Hungary away next month. But it’s a chance, all the same.

McGrath has 13 senior caps for the Republic and has been involved in recent training squads. He is desperate to force his way into the core group at the perfect moment.