Could Easter Road fans see Elie Youan back in action against Livingston?

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will be without one of their most impressive summer signings as they look to recover from losing the first Edinburgh derby of the season – but could welcome back one long-term injury absentee as they return from the international break in search of a morale-boosting victory. David Gray’s men face Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday, with the visitors sitting just two points behind their hosts in the Scottish Premiership table.

Hibs saw their unbeaten league record fall in an agonising injury-time loss to Hearts at Tynecastle just before the break. They’ll still be favourites to follow up August’s Premier Sports Cup away win over David Martindale’s team with a home victory this weekend – a result that would almost certainly see them return to the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel Chaiwa has impressed since summer arrival

They’ll have to pick up three points without Miguel Chaiwa, however, as the all-action midfielder continues to recover from a hamstring injury. The Zambian has impressed since breaking into the starting XI last month, but was forced off at half-time in a battling 0-0 draw with the reigning champions at Celtic Park.

The 21-year-old then missed the derby clash in Gorgie. And The Evening News can confirm that Chaiwa, who made his debut in that 2-0 cup win over Livingston, definitely won’t be fit for the weekend meeting.

While Gray is still waiting for the last of his international players to return from the latest break to the club game, the gaffer has already received a boost on the injury front – thanks to Elie Youan returning to training. The French forward has fully recovered from an ankle injury and, assuming he has no reaction before Saturday, the 26-year-old should be fit to play.

Frenchman has scored one and made one despite limited game time

Youan hasn’t featured for Hibs since making a late cameo in extra time as Hibs drew 3-3 with Legia in Warsaw at the end of August, the battling draw in the Polish capital not enough to overturn a 2-1 home loss in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off. He’s made just one start all season – but has chipped in with a goal and assist despite limited game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linked – again –with a move away from Easter Road before the summer transfer window closed, Youan has been hampered by a recurring issue with his ankle, which followed a toe problem that wrecked his chances of making a proper contribution over the second half of last season. He has also been involved in a couple of online spats with fans during his time out – and hit out at a section of the support again just before the international break.

Writing on Instagram, a clearly angry Youan said: "Last season I self-inflicted a sprained toe with a crack. I had to have two injections (out from December to May). Recently, I had to be off the pitch for two weeks (left ankle swollen with fluid). Thankfully, everything went back to normal. I started training again last Monday (full week of training).

"Football for me is a passion first, all I like is having fun with the ball; thanks to God, I can provide for my family, it is a blessing. I have a question for you Hibees fans, because your hatred has crossed the boundaries of stupidity – what would be my interest in pretending to be injured, given that what a footballer loves above all is to play?"

Martin Boyle could start for Socceroos against USA

Gray’s options up front have been limited by Youan’s absence, with Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle shouldering the lion’s share of the workload, while record signing Thibault Klidje continues to settle into the Scottish game. Bowie is expected to be fit and energised after make a late substitute’s appearance for Scotland against Belarus on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle was also a late replacement in Australia’s 1-0 friendly win over Canada – but could start against the USA in Colorado at 2 am tomorrow morning, UK time. The stand-in skipper, still deputising for the injured Joe Newell, won’t be in training until Thursday at the earliest.

Klidje played almost the full 180 minutes in Togo’s World Cup double-header during the break, meanwhile, starting in the 1-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo – where he was up against Rocky Bushiri, who played the entire game – and yesterday’s 0-0 draw with South Sudan.