Agony of defeat and euphoria over victory can’t cloud judgement on where teams stand

A nil-nil draw. But with an injury-time goal. That’s all we saw at Tynecastle yesterday.

Now, of course, the Edinburgh derby is never anything less than overblown. And football without extreme emotional swings would be awfully dull; the hurt and hoopla from Hearts bagging their first win in five attempts will take quite a while to die down.

But talk of Hibs in crisis after a first league loss of the season? That’s every bit as fanciful as expectations of a sustained title challenge down Gorgie away.

So let’s all take a deep breath. Acknowledge that David Gray will spend much of the international break seething over the manner of his team’s defeat in a contest they might have won. And separate the areas of genuine concern from the sideshow elements that attach themselves to this fixture.

Late goals must be a concern

Even before yesterday’s sickener with the clock going into the red, Gray’s men had conceded against Midtjylland with 119 minutes gone, lost a goal to Partizan Belgrade with five minutes of injury time played – and been sucker-punched by Legia with 93 minutes expired in Warsaw. Four such concessions in 15 competitive fixtures may not represent an epidemic, but it certainly points to a recurring flaw.

Midtjylland scored late in extra time at Easter Road

For what it’s worth, the goal Hibs lost yesterday came from an absolute killer of a cross. And yes, it looks as if Dan Barlaser made the wrong decision to step out of the line – but it’s debatable whether or not he would have been able to prevent Craig Halkett, given the way the ball swerved and moved in the howling wind.

What really annoys coaches, though, is any hint of their team switching off in the dying seconds of a contest. It speaks to a softness guaranteed to grind the gears of any gaffer. Gray is certainly no exception to that particular rule of management.

In a game so frantic, a little composure goes a long way

Was Martin Boyle’s first or second touch just a little too heavy as he raced in on goal? Could he have done bit better with a chance that ended with him rattling the crossbar?

You have to factor in the weather. Honestly, there were times when players were genuinely robbed of possession by some random gale-force gust.

Yes, it was one of those Edinburgh days where you could never quite figure out which direction the wind was blowing. Players on both teams would have sworn blind that they spent the entire 90 minutes playing into the teeth of a hurricane, regardless of which way they were kicking.

Hibs didn’t really show much in the way of control, though, even allowing for conditions. There was a sort of hit-and-hope element about their play in the final third.

Now, there was an element of that in the Hearts winner, admittedly. But it does feel as if Hibs might well have walked away with more than even a single point, had they been able to play with more accuracy within sight of the opposition penalty area.

“I think it was quite a poor game,” admitted Gray, who can’t have been pleased with how frequently his team simply kicked possession away, the former fullback adding: "I don't think conditions helped. A bit bitty, a lack of quality. I think each goalie had maybe one save each.

"In the second half, I thought we carried the biggest threat and it looked like, if there was going to be a winner, I thought it was going to be us. But all the good work you do is undone in the last second of the game by not seeing out the game.”

You’re gonna need a shorter break

History suggests that teams involved in those early rounds of European action rarely hit their stride until after the October break. The current interruption of normal service feels like a chance for Hibs to reset, then.

The problem for Gray is that he’s got so many players away on national service. He can’t work on his back three, who were generally excellent up to a point yesterday anyway. Or fine tune his front two. Midfield shaping sessions at East Mains it is, then.

The coaching team will be itching to get the whole group together again. But that won’t happen until the middle/end of next week, at the earliest. Oh, how they’d love to cut straight to the chase tomorrow. If not today.