Easter Road side suffer first loss in five meetings with Hearts after cruel injury-time blow

Hibs boss David Gray branded his team’s loss of an injury-time derby goal at Tynecastle as “inexcusable” – and admitted that his players will be feeling the pain for a long time as the Scottish Premiership shuts down for another international break. The first capital clash of the season ended in dramatic fashion as Craig Halkett scored from close range with 91 minutes gone on a brutal day in the capital.

Gray admitted that his team had struggled with the concession of late blows in big games over the opening months of the season. And the former club captain pulled no punches when it came to assessing his team’s performance in the decisive stage of today’s game.

“I think the goal we lose is inexcusable,” he said, adding: "It's a really, really poor goal to lose at that stage of the game.

“But it sums up our season. Creating enough chances, biggest chances of the game, don't take your chances and you get punished at the other end and that's happened too many times.

"The cross comes in. Can we do more to stop it? Probably. Then when the ball's in there, we come out of the line at the very end and you should stay in the line, stay with your man, make sure you stay goal side, have that desire to make sure you get your head on it first. Simple as that.

"I'm sure Hearts will look at it from a point of view that cuts inside and it's a good ball to the back post. But I think it certainly should be defended better to the back post by just making sure you get your head on it first.

“Unfortunately for us, it's probably the story of our season a little bit. We can sit and talk about the game and go through it all, but the reality of the situation is, all the good work you do for 92 minutes is undone in the last second of the game.”

Hibs won’t be back in action until they welcome Livingston to Easter Road on the 18th of the month. Meaning Gray and his coaching team, especially, will have plenty of time to dwell on how this game ended.

The gaffer admitted: "It's difficult right now and it's going to hurt for a long time because of the manner of the goal at the very end. Who it's against, how that feels - and the fact you've not got a game straight away to put that right.

"International players will go away, so the group will be split up a little bit. But it just means the ones that are left over will be working exceptionally hard.

“One thing I've got is a group that's really hard working, really honest and humble group of boys that are really hurting at the moment. It's not through a lack of effort. It's fine margins today. It's been fine margins many times this season.

"But we also need to take responsibility to make sure we improve. And I think that work starts straight away on the training pitch.

"If you look at how the game goes and you think about, we missed our chances. I don't think it was a great game to be honest, but when you actually think about the chances within the game, there wasn't very many.

“I don't think conditions helped with that either, but in terms of how we fix this, it's about taking responsibility and accountability and that's me, firstly. Some of the performances have been good. There are a lot of good things being said about the group and a lot of good things being said about us.

"But the return is not good enough, so that's something that certainly hurts. The international break comes at a time where you've not got a game next week to try and put that right.”