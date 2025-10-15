Colorado conditions leave visitors battling to cope in first defeat for Popovic

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs ace Martin Boyle came through a brutal test in mile-high Colorado – in a game that left Socceroos boss Tony Popovic claiming his players were “struggling to breathe” because of the altitude. But the Easter Road ace strengthened his claim for a starting place at next summer’s World Cup with his performance in a scrappy and ill-tempered 2-1 defeat to the USA at a venue sitting over 1800 metres above sea level.

Australia have already qualified for the tournament being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA. With a number of the venues at altitude, Popovic deliberately decided to take on the co-hosts in tough conditions WITHOUT being given time to acclimatise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, speaking after his first defeat as Socceroos gaffer, Popovic admitted: “Those were difficult conditions. We had players in the first half that were struggling to breathe, obviously with the altitude.

“We're not accustomed to that. I thought the last 10-15 minutes of the first half were really fatigued and tired. But we came out in the second half really positive.

“We've come to altitude. We didn't have time to acclimatise. We're not accustomed to it.

“But we wanted to test ourselves physically as well to see how difficult it would be and how we could handle these situations. And I thought mentally the players were really good and they dug deep in difficult moments out there physically. So it was a really good learning curve for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've learned that we will be competitive and we can compete. And we obviously went out there with a real positive mindset.

“I thought the players showed a lot of bravery. They were really courageous at times on the ball to try and play through them and we created some good moments.

“I thought overall, we showed them obviously respect, but we're really focussing on areas of our game that we can improve. Can we match it against a good side, man-on-man in certain situations? I thought we did that well.”

Boyle’s presence missed when Aussies threw on subs

Boyle was one of four players substitute after an hour in a game played in the early hours of this morning, UK time, his place taken by 21-year-old Mohamed Toure. Popovic was asked about the performances of his replacements against a USA team now sitting 16th in the FIFA rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he admitted: “I don't believe they made the impact that I was expecting. I don't think it was as good physically as I expected because we were pressing really well, putting them under pressure.

“I think we lost a bit when the subs came on. But that's I think due to the conditions. The young players that we put on, like Nesta (Irankunda) is only 19, Mo, you could see they were struggling to breathe and they couldn't repeat the efforts that their senior players - more experienced, I should say - players handled that and did that well.

“So they showed a glimpse of their quality. But I thought we lost a little bit of our momentum when they came on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aussies played two friendlies during the international break, Boyle coming on late in a 1-0 win over Canada as Popovic looked to gain vital experience ahead of next summer’s tournament, the coach explaining: “The United States is a large country, has a lot of different climates and a lot of travel. We're really appreciative of getting these two games.”