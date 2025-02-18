The Rangers captain and Hibs are amongst those to have paid tribute after the tragedy at Tynecastle.

Rangers captain James Tavernier has paid a classy tribute to a Hearts fan who passed away during Sunday’s match at Tynecastle - with Hibs also sending condolences.

The Premiership club from Gorgie announced that a supporter tragically lost their life following Sunday’s match against Rangers. Paramedics attended to the fan in the main stand at full-time but it has been confirmed that he sadly did not survive the incident.

Rangers won the match 3-1, but as the full-time whistle approached, paramedics were called to attend to the supporter in question. Treatment took place as the stadium started to clear out and the sad news emerged that efforts to save the fan’s life were not successful.

Tavernier played in the match and took note of the tragedy in a classy message. He said on Instagram: “Some things are more important than football. My thoughts are with the friends and family of the Hearts fan who sadly passed away at today’s game.”

A statement issued by Hearts read: “It is with great sadness that the club can confirm that a Hearts supporter tragically passed away at Tynecastle Park today.

“A medical incident occurred during the closing stages of this afternoon’s match, and despite the best efforts of the emergency medical services, the supporter could not be saved. The club would like to thank the medical services and safety stewards in attendance for their swift action.

“The thoughts of everyone at Hearts are with the supporter’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

It is an incident that has sparked widespread messages of condolences. Hibs responded to the statement saying: “Our thoughts are with their family, friends and loved ones at this very sad time. Sending our condolences and prayers from across the city.”

Rangers as a club put: “Everyone at Rangers is deeply saddened to hear this awful news and we send our sincere condolences. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the supporter at this difficult time.”