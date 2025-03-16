There was a maiden call-up to the senior Scotland squad for Hearts youngster James Wilson.

James McFadden is well placed to comment on becoming the latest young talent to be named in a Scotland squad - and that’s why it is worth paying attention to his advice for Hearts star James Wilson.

The 48-times capped former Scotland international was just 19 when he landed his first senior cap against South Africa and went on to become a regular under Berti Vogts. The talented forward wrote his name into Tartan Army folklore as he netted a famous goal in a 1-0 win against the Netherlands in 2003 before producing another stunning effort from 30 yards to help his side to a memorable win in France four years later. By the time McFadden’s international career came to an end in 2010, he had scored 15 goals in 48 senior caps and produced a number of moments that will live long in the memory.

Hearts youngster Wilson will hope to follow in his footsteps after landing his first call-up to the senior Scotland squad earlier this week as Steve Clarke’s men prepare for a Nations League play-off against Greece in the first of four meetings between the two countries this year. The call-up is reward for the impressive impact Wilson has made on the Hearts side this year as they have moved on from a challenging opening to the season and are now in contention for European football. The 18-year-old forward has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in all competitions throughout the campaign and he will now hope to transfer his form into international football after both he and Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller received their maiden call-ups.

McFadden praised Clarke’s bold move to bring the duo into the senior ranks and believes both could become the talk of clubs south of the border by impressing over the next fortnight.

When asked if both will feature in the games, the former Everton and Motherwell forward told Open Goal: “Hopefully, I just think it’s great they’re in because it has been a criticism before that we don’t put young players in. The ones that play against them will see how good they are, the ones that play in England, they’ll definitely be watching them thinking they are good players by the way. So they will be looking forward to seeing what they are like because they’ll get asked. You know what it’s like, you get asked by players, guys at your clubs, scouts, what are they like and what do you think? Not that they are likely to be signed based on what you’re saying but they will be asked about them. I think it’s amazing.”