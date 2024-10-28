The teenager became a hero with his late equaliser at Easter Road

There is confidence and bashfulness in equal measure from James Wilson. Much like his heroic Edinburgh derby cameo, he betrays both commodities and flips between them during conversation. One minute he’s scoring a late equaliser and grabbing the ball out of the Hibs net to restart the match and chase a winner, the next he needs physically pushed by team-mates to take acclaim from adoring Hearts fans.

It is no different during interview. Wilson is self-deprecating and mocks himself for inflicting his own injury, whilst at the same time maturely discussing rejecting interest from clubs like Manchester United, Leeds United, Celtic and Rangers. He is still only 17 but talks like a seasoned veteran. He is, after all, growing accustomed to this senior football lark after two goals in his last two Hearts appearances.

Don’t expect him to get carried away. You simply won’t find a more grounded teenager. Instead of celebrating scoring the equaliser against Hibs, the young striker spent Sunday evening finishing a PE assignment to submit at Balerno High School. He is still studying alongside full-time work as a professional footballer, clearly determined to get an education in case a sporting career does not work out.

There is little evidence so far to suggest that Wilson will not enjoy many years in the game. He possesses both the talent and temperament to become an established Hearts first-team player. The speed with which he darted in to lash his team level on 87 minutes at Easter Road demonstrated the kind of uncoachable instinct which makes him one of the Riccarton youth academy’s most prodigious pupils. The next instinct was to grab the ball and try to win the game in the dying moments.

“I wanted to get the winner. I wanted to go and win the game,” said the childhood Hearts supporter. “More senior boys told me to slow the game down a bit and just relax. Yeah, I was just buzzing to score, to be honest. You dream of that. That's what I wanted to do the night before. I wanted to come on and score - score a better goal than that - but no, I wanted to score. It was brilliant.

“I think we started the game very well, and then probably lost control of it towards the end of the first half. And then towards the end of the game, I think we started to get back the control, and luckily we get the goal, get a point, an important point.”

Neil Critchley’s arrival as Hearts’ new head coach is the catalyst for Wilson’s recent rise to prominence. The Englishman introduced him as a substitute against St Mirren in his first match in charge and was rewarded with a goal. A slightly unorthodox one, but nonetheless the player’s first at senior level. Just over a week later and he is scoring a vital equaliser to rescue a point in the derby with a typical centre-forward’s goal.

“It's been important for me. It's been quite a quick turnaround,” said Wilson. “People tell you that in football, it's going to change quite quickly. It's just come at me quite quickly. Get two goals, and we're looking forward to next week. He [Critchley] just tells me to keep going, keep working hard. He wants me to just have an impact on the game when I come on. He was happy last week with the goal, and then the same message again, come on at the weekend and try and get an equaliser. I've done that. As a young player, you're never quite sure when a new manager comes in, but yeah, he's been very good to me.”

Wilson is now beginning to benefit from the kind of first-team exposure he wanted when pledging his future to Hearts in summer 2023. Then only 16, scouts from Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow wanted him. There were talks and club visits but ultimately he chose to remain in Edinburgh having been promised opportunities at Premiership level.

“Yeah, ultimately the reason I stayed was because I wanted to play first-team football. It's a choice that not a lot of people make,” Wilson pointed out. “I'm just hoping to prove there is the other option here where you stay, you fight for your place, and you try and have an impact. Ultimately, if I went down south, I don't know where I'd be at the moment. I could be playing under-18 football down there, so I'm just trying to prove there's another option.

“I think you are nervous before, but as soon as you get on the pitch, the adrenaline's going. I think it's like a focus mode. You just go into that. You know what you need to do. You get told before you go on what the manager wants you to do, and then you just try and carry that out. Luckily, on Sunday, it was just: ‘Go on and get a goal.’ I've done that.”

The two-year contract he signed last summer expires come the end of this season. However, Hearts have the option to extend it for a further 12 months. Wild horses won’t stop them doing so, and Wilson is happy to stay. “Yeah, I hope to,” he said. “I hope to keep playing well. It's just whatever happens, happens. I'm just working hard every day, trying to do what I can do.”

He is learning plenty from internationalists in his position, like Scotland’s Lawrence Shankland and Northern Ireland’s Liam Boyce. “Boycie is really good to me, Shanks is really good to me. These guys in my position are the ones that I'll have daily chats with on the pitch. I want to learn off them as much as I can. These guys have been doing it for 10-plus years. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can.

“Shanks was buzzing for me [after scoring against Hibs]. When we're on the training pitch, it's not such a formal sort of thing, but just quietly, if he's watching me, he'll give me a little pointer. Both him and Boycie are very good for it. They'll just tell me what they think, that's the situation and what they would do.”

Shankland and Boyce can’t help him with schoolwork, though. “I've got school tomorrow. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to that, going back in. I've got a PE assignment I need to get complete. So, yeah, I'll be looking forward to that. I need to get that done, actually. Maybe not the best idea [to patch it].” Couldn’t he just do the assignment on scoring against Hibs? “No, sadly not. I wish I could.”

Goals against St Mirren and Hibs now put Wilson in contention for a starting slot against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening. He has heard the jokes about whether he actually got the final touch to that St Mirren strike, but bigger issues are at play. “I watched it back, too. I've been getting a lot of stick recently,” he admitted. “I don't know if any of you have seen the wrist tape I've had on recently, but I stood on my own hand so I've had that on for about two weeks.

“I said I'd keep it on for the game last week where I scored. And I said if I score, I'm keeping this on. Again, I put it on ahead of the game and I’m getting stick. I was like: ‘Yeah, I'm never taking this off. Before the game, if I score, I'm never taking this off.’ I'm going to be getting it tight for the next few weeks but that was good.”

The most obvious question is: How did he manage to stand on his own hand? “It was in an under-18s game and I fell to the floor and had the ball at my feet. I've tried to turn, and I've stood on my own hand. So it's not the brightest thing, is it?”

Scoring goals, taking the mickey out of yourself and talking it all through like a seasoned pro. James Wilson is completely comfortable and very much suited to first-team life at Hearts.