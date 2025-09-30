A Hearts hero has been talking up what his former club have been able to use in recruitment

It’s been a cornerstone of their recruitment work - and Christophe Berra reckons Hearts now have a way to avoid one of football’s most problematic issues.

Several summer signings made by Hearts have hit the ground running, including Claudio Braga, Alexandros Kyziridis and Stuart Findlay. New investor and Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has offered his Jamestown Analytics software to the Jambos for use in the transfer market, with it proving critical to his Premier League’s ascent to a stable club in England’s top flight.

Alongside the recruitment of Derek McInnes as head coach providing stability, club hero Berra reckons Jamestown will allow Hearts to not only identify talent, but also allow them to dig deeper into what players are like as characters. That then creates a better environment for success, as Hearts go into the Edinburgh derby this Saturday versus Hibs top of the Premiership.

How can Jamestown Analytics benefit Hearts?

The former defender said: “I think, first and foremost, that's why they've got Derek in, because he knows what he's doing. He's very pragmatic. He knows the game inside out. He'll get his squad aligned. He'll get his squad all forming together, working together. Previously in the last ten years, when I've been there a little bit, it's been up and down. There's been good times and bad times. For Hearts, we need a bit of consistency. I think that's what Derek's definitely been brought in for.

“Experience, he's going to win games. He's going to bring consistency to that squad. Also, I think the recruitment as well. Everyone's mentioned Jamestown and stuff, so hopefully that's going to add to it. I think they have so far. I think it's having a good squad that's competing, getting freshened every year to a certain extent. And yes, we're going to sell players as well.

“Ultimately, Hearts are going to get a selling club, which is fine. There's no problem with that. You need to make a profit. But I think about getting that consistency. The club's been well run recently in the background. They do a lot of good things with the stadium, the infrastructure, but the team's just been too much up and down recently. And I think it's about getting that consistency, making sure we're competing for a minimum third every season. And I think the manager currently is the man who will do that.”

Christophe Berra on Hearts

“When you come into squad football, it's just a bunch of guys who just want to go and play football and they're all good guys, no doubt. In recruitment, I'm sure Jamestown has got a lot of say in it. They're not just going to put in players because they're good. Yes, that's one of the things.

“They've got to be good people as well, with good attributes and they've got to be ambitious. You don’t just get successful buying players then selling them for hundreds of millions because they're just a good player but not a good personality. They've got to be the whole package and I think that's a big thing when you're recruiting players.

“There’s nothing worse than bringing a bad egg and the changing room is selfish. If you're bringing negative vibes, bad attitudes, you're not going to fit in and you're not going to reach that potential. So it's not just about the football abilities, it's the whole package. And I'm sure that's what Jamestown will do. Jamestown's got a lot of success from it and hopefully they may continue to do that.”

