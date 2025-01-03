Jamie McCart transfer fee agreed as Hearts step up their January business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rotherham United defender is on his way to Tynecastle

Hearts have agreed a transfer fee with Rotherham United for Jamie McCart after signing the defender on a pre-contract agreement. Negotiations between the clubs regarding a quick deal have progressed and 27-year-old McCart is now preparing to travel to Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh News has learned that Hearts will pay £70,000 to the English League One club to sign the player now rather than wait until the summer. They need defensive reinforcements with Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley injured, and Kye Rowles nearing a £600,000 move to America.

McCart agreed terms on a pre-contract with the Tynecastle club and was prepared to continue for the rest of the season in England until his Rotherham deal expired. That changed following discussions this afternoon, with a fee agreed and only some loose ends to tie up. McCart will sign a long-term contract once he arrives in Edinburgh.

He is a left-footed centre-back approaching the peak years of his career and Hearts believe he can strengthen their defensive options. He has made 21 appearances for Rotherham this season, including 16 starts, but is ready to leave the English League One club.

McCart came through the youth system at Celtic before spells at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and St Johnstone. He won both the League Cup and Scottish Cup at McDiarmid Park in season 2020/21, and is now poised to add Hearts to his CV.

The Edinburgh club have already signed Belgian striker Elton Kabangu on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise since the January transfer window opened on Wednesday.