Kye Rowles poised to leave Hearts in a £600,000 transfer

Australian international defender Kye Rowles is poised to leave Hearts in a £600,000 transfer to America. The MLS club DC United are close to finalising a deal for the 26-year-old, who has spent the last two and a half years at Tynecastle Park.

The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley is willing to let Rowles leave with Rotherham United’s Jamie McCart already signed on a pre-contract agreement. Tynecastle officials are looking to accelerate that transfer and bring McCart north over the next few days in anticipation of Rowles’ exit.

Rowles has played 26 times for Hearts this season and is an established member of the side with 24 Australia caps. McCart would be his replacement in the left centre-back position. DC United are set to pay an up-front fee for Rowles and Hearts are also expected to secure a sell-on clause for a player they signed from the Australian side Central Coast Mariners in 2022.

He was given a lucrative five-year contract by the Tynecastle hierarchy in January 2023 and is now poised to head for pastures new. DC United begin the 2025 MLS campaign against Toronto on 23 Febbruary and want Rowles to join their pre-season preparations as soon as possible.

Hearts remain in the market for new signings this month after bringing Belgian striker Elton Kabangu to Edinburgh on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise. McCart’s deal is not expected to be the last of the January transfer business in Gorgie.