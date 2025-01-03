Hearts' new left-back plan after sending Andrés Salazar home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Head coach Neil Critchley explains how he will cover a key position

The sterling form of James Penrice effectively makes Hearts’ left-back position a closed shop right now. It is easy, therefore, to feel some sympathy for Andrés Salazar. The Colombian was sent back to parent club Atletico Nacional as soon as the January transfer window opened, his only Hearts appearance marred by him giving away a goal in August’s 3-1 defeat at Motherwell.

A replacement full-back arriving at Tynecastle Park before the window closes is not out of the question. Salazar is gone and Stephen Kingsley has a long-term injury. For now, head coach Neil Critchley is dealing with other priorities. Belgian striker Elton Kabangu arrived on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise, and Hearts want a quick transfer deal for Jamie McCart after agreeing a pre-contract with the Rotherham United centre-back.

The left-back plan has changed. Salazar was Penrice’s understudy with Kingsley sidelined, but that role is now earmarked for 19-year-old Ethan Drysdale. A strong and imposing full-back with a good turn of pace, he is just back from an injury sustained in Hearts’ pre-season friendly against Leyton Orient. He will hone match fitness in the B team and hopes are that he can resume first-team duties in the near future.

McCart’s arrival as a left-footed centre-back, should it happen quickly, is designed as a straight replacement for Kye Rowles as he nears a transfer out of Scotland. Gerald Taylor, the on-loan Costa Rican right-back, is progressing from a knee injury and could return to action in a few weeks.

“Gerald's not too far away from returning. He's been training,” confirmed Critchley when asked about left-back cover. “He is not naturally left-footed, granted, but sometimes you have to do what you think is right for the squad and right for the player. If we have to look for other solutions internally - Kye has gone there and played there - then that's what we'll have to do.”

Lewis Neilson’s early recall from a season-long loan at St Johnstone was to provide further defensive reinforcements. He can play anywhere across the back line. “Yeah, that's important because Lewis has been playing football this season in the Premiership for St Johnstone, so he's another option for us,” said Critchley. “I didn't mention young Ethan Drysdale who's just returned from injury, a longer-term injury from the summer.

“He's someone we've got hopes for. We hope he can go on the pathway that Adam Forrester has been on. But Ethan's only just returned, he's played half an hour and 45 minutes in the B team, he'll play again for the B team on Friday night. He's a lefty, so hopefully in the next few weeks he can start to train with the first team on a more regular basis, build his minutes and he might appear at some point.”