The Scottish defender is heading to Edinburgh

Rotherham United defender Jamie McCart has agreed a pre-contract deal to join Hearts this summer, the Edinburgh News can reveal. The former Celtic, Inverness and St Johnstone defender agreed terms with Tynecastle officials and is scheduled to leave Rotherham to return to Scotland at the end of the season.

Age 27, McCart is a left-footed centre-back approaching his peak years and Hearts believe he can strengthen their defensive options. He has made 21 appearances for Rotherham this season, including 16 starts, but is ready to leave the English League One club.

He may not need to wait too long to do so. Hearts intend to accelerate the transfer by making an offer to bring McCart north this month. They need reinforcements in central defence with both Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley injured, and Colombian left-back Andrés Salazar sent back to parent club Atletico Nacional.

If Rotherham are open to talks, Hearts will now attempt to negotiate a quick deal. McCart is in England at the moment preparing for United’s league trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, but there is hope at Tynecastle that he could be transferred north within a matter of days. Much depends on Rotherham’s willingness to agree a fee amid a fluid situation.

After coming through the youth academy at Celtic, McCart enjoyed spells with Inverness, Alloa and St Mirren before joining St Johnstone in 2020. He won the League Cup and Scottish Cup at McDiarmid Park, he moved south to Rotherham two years later.

Hearts made their first signing of the January transfer window on New Year’s Day when the Belgian striker Elton Kabangu arrived on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise. He is in Edinburgh until the end of the season, although Hearts have an option to convert his move into a permanent transfer if they wish.