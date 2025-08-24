Jens Berthel Askou was impressed with the Jambos comeback on an eventful Gorgie Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou doesn’t believe his side ‘gave anything away’ despite leading Hearts 3-0 at Tynecastle on Saturday and only leaving with a point.

The six goal thriller kicked into life when a Callum Slattery deflected effort put the visitors 1-0 up on the 20 minute mark from a well-worked Steelmen corner. Motherwell continued to dominate in the first half as Hearts fans got increasingly frustrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They got their reward for that in the 48th minute, courtesy of a nice finish from Tawanda Maswanhise. Then on the hour mark, things went from bad to worse for the Jambos, as Emmanuel Longelo scored the easiest goal he’ll score in his life as Stephen O’donnell played the ball through to Elijah Just with a pass that split the Hearts defence, who then assisted the left back for a tap-in.

The Hearts revival started in the 65th minute, when they got one back through Harry Milne. Substitute, Claudio Braga then really brought Tynecastle back to life shortly after with a second goal to rally the cry. Braga then equalised in the 82nd minute to send the home fans wild and ensure the Hearts comeback was complete.

Both sides could claim they deserved all three points, as Braga went on to hit the post right at the death, but the number nine was denied his hat trick. After a crazy afternoon at Tynecastle, the Motherwell manager was full of praise for the opposition, despite squandering the lead.

Motherwell boss says Hearts earned draw despite early domination

Motherwell manager, Jens Berthel Askou praised the Jambos for their fightback and thinks that Hearts earned the draw, rather than his team throwing it away. Speaking in the post-match press conference, he said: “I don’t think we give anything away, I think Hearts worked really really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were maybe a few situations where we could’ve done better but you could say that for both teams. We worked hard to keep them away from our goal as possible. At 1-0, especially start of second half they (Hearts) were very man-on-man committed under pressure, which meant for us it was tempting to go really direct and we got two goals from that but then we kept doing the same and made it too easy for them to nick the ball of us when we became tired and they got momentum through that.”

Askou pleased with how Motherwell dealt with Tynecastle atmosphere

Askou was also happy with how his side silence the crowd early on at Tynecastle. He said: “We found space well. We played with a lot of bravery and was able to shake off the atmosphere and their physical approach to the game in the beginning but I think we did that well. Perhaps we lacked a little experience as a team, in terms of when the game started to tip a little bit, we couldn’t get control of the game again.

Motherwell have just completed the signing of former SPFL Premiership top scorer, Regan Charles-Cook from Eupen in Belgium. Askou says he is excited to see the new addition get going and that he’s not finished in the transfer window just yet.

“Of course we’re very pleased with not just Regan, who has proven himself at a good level and is a very good addition, but also the players who have been here for many years, I think they’re doing fantastic and we’re still in the market and looking to bring in one or two more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askou hopes Charles-Cook will be able to play next week against Kilmarnock, in what will be The Well’s first league home match since their opening day draw against Rangers.