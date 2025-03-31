Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dundee United boss has been talking the mission his side are coming to Gorgie looking to complete.

Jim Goodwin says his Dundee United attentions are already turning to Hearts - with a key objective in mind.

The Tanandice side put behind them the woe of derby defeat to Dundee by beating Ross County 1-0 in Dingwall. With Hearts and Motherwell both losing over the weekend, Ross Graham’s header keeps United in fifth and with a five-point gap on the Jambos in sixth, who they face on Sunday.

A top six spot is all but done too with a six point gap on St Mirren and Motherwell built up, both of whom have far inferior goal difference margins. Attentions will now turn to the race for European football.

Hearts clash ahead

Goodwin is not spending too long dwelling on the County victory, rather looking ahead to what comes next in Gorgie. It’s a huge game for both sides as Hearts can get within a win away of Dundee United by winning the game at Tynecastle, but defeat could leave them eight points off fifth with six games to play in the season overall. Goodwin’s initial quest, however, in the capital will be cementing the top half for good.

The Tannadice boss said: "I've been in the game long enough to realise it's not done. Until it's all sorted mathematically, we won't be celebrating anything. St Mirren are in great form and they will fancy themselves in the next few games. Goal difference could still be in play. It was important to get back to basics and now we look forward to Hearts.

"The criticism after the derby loss was warranted. That's what happens when you don't win games and the performances aren't there. To get 800 fans going to Dingwall on a Sunday afternoon is incredible  and to make that trip down the road a bit easier for them is very pleasing. We knew how difficult it was going to be, and we needed a bit of resilience and team spirit to get this result.

"It certainly wasn't pretty, and it wasn't a game full of real quality. We spoke during the week about getting back to basics, and we set the players the target of a clean sheet. We always believe we'll score, and set-plays have been a big part of our game this year so it was a massive three points."