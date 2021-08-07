Jim Goodwin insists St Mirren's Kristian Dennis is not a nasty player after Hearts red card

Jim Goodwin saw his team lose 2-1 to Hearts.

The Englishman threw an arm out at Peter Haring in the dying minutes, just seconds after Joe Shaughnessy had scored to reduced the two-goal deficit afforded Hearts by Andy Halliday and Liam Boyce goals.

Goodwin admitted Dennis caught Haring but stressed he is not a malicious character. “It’s very disappointing and frustrating at the time. I still believe there was enough time on the clock to get a chance,” said the manager.

“At 2-0 we did. Scott Tanser puts a brilliant ball into the box for Joe. We had to throw everything at it at that point and that’s why we threw Joe up top.

“We went 2 for 2 at the back. If we keep 11 men on the pitch we give ourselves a better chance to go and cause Hearts more problems, it is what it is though. Christian saw a bit of red mist and it looks as if he’s caught Haring on the side of the head.

“He’s not a nasty player, Kristian. His disciplinary record down through the years isn’t bad, it’s just one of those things where Haring steps in front of him to try stop him putting pressure on the ball and the referee sends him off.

“It’s not ideal for Kristian. He’s a goalscorer. He was frustrated not to start the game today and against Dundee. Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy have been given the nod because they’ve formed a decent partnership up top in the League Cup campaign.

“You want an impact from your subs, go and cause the opposition problems and freshen things up, but unfortunately Kristian wasn’t on the park long enough to do that.

“I thought Jamie McGrath was excellent we needed to get him on the ball more. At the end of the day, I know stats wise when I look back at it there won’t be a lot in it. Possession and shots-wise there won’t be a lot in it.

“Bottom line is, the only stat that matters is Hearts have scored more goals than us and that’s why we’re disappointed.”