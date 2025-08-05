The Aberdeen boss was critical of his team - whilst sending a clear message on Hearts.

Jimmy Thelin has made a statement on Hearts after they put his Aberdeen team to the sword.

The Jambos got their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign off to a flyer on Monday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle. A Graeme Shinnie own goal gave the hosts a lead in the first half, before a brave header from Stuart Findlay sealed the three points.

Victory maintains Hearts 100% win record to the start of this season, following the Gorgie side’s comfortable run in the Premier Sports Cup group stage. After a tough 24/25 campaign, Derek McInnes as head coach and investment from Tony Bloom looks to have changed the atmosphere in Gorgie and with no European football, they can concentrate solely on domestic competitions.

On the other hand, whilst showing glimpses, Aberdeen didn’t play to the levels that won them the Scottish Cup. Boss Thelin vented his frustration after the match as he assessed proceedings in the capital.

Jimmy Thelin believes Aberdeen ‘were not really there’ in Hearts defeat

Aberdeen haven’t won at Tynecastle since 2017 and for Thelin’s men, that record was only prolonged on Monday night. The Aberdeen boss wasn’t impressed with his side’s performance and admitted Hearts were the better team on the day. Thelin said: “We had an idea of how we were going to take on the game today in the first half with the ball, and we didn't succeed in that.

"Hearts put good pressure on us, and then they win these second balls and create a momentum with the crosses. They were better in the first half. I think in the second half we got better with the ball and started creating some chances in their box, but we were not really clinical. We were not really there."

Last season Aberdeen got off to a dream start, going unbeaten in their first eleven matches, before a dramatic decline in the winter. The season did however end up a successful one in The Granite City as they won their first Scottish Cup in 35 years. That being said, Thelin will be hoping for more consistency from his team this year.

A perfect start for The Jambos

Derek McInnes’ start to life on the East Coast couldn’t have started any better. New signings Claudio Braga, Alexandros Kyzridis, Oisin McEntee, Christian Borchgrevnik and Tomas Bent Magnusson all featured last night, giving the new additions a taste of what competitive football entails in the top tier of Scottish football.

McInnes will also be happy with the performance of Harry Milne who looks a suitable replacement for James Penrice in the left back position. He will also be hoping that Craig Halkett can get a good run of games under his belt after injury struggles in recent seasons, as he too put on an impressive display against Aberdeen.