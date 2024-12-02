The former sporting director has spoken of rumours linking the Hearts forward to Rangers.

Joe Savage has admitted he took a pasting for his comments that Rangers couldn’t afford Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland - and has cleared the air on rumours during his time in Gorgie.

The former Tynecastle sporting director raised eyebrows in February 2023 when speculation was at its peak that Shankland could make the move to Ibrox amid a consistent run of goals. Savage was appearing as a guest on BBC Radio Scotland’s transfer deadline day show and addressing the remark on Off The Ball, he said he was hammered for the comment.

Savage said: “I got battered for that. I said Rangers couldn’t afford Lawrence Shankland and I got absolutely battered for it. But it was the last day of the window and nobody was signing Shanks at that time because we weren’t going to sell him.

“There was no approach. No conversation whatsoever. In my time at Hearts we never got approached by Rangers to sign Lawrence Shankland.”

Savage said at the time: "They wouldn't be able to afford him! I can tell you that right now. Not a chance. No price, he's not for sale. Shanks is not going anywhere. Shanks is going to get 30-odd goals for us this season and become an absolute Hearts legend, that's the plan!”

It’s been a difficult season so far for Shankland, who has scored just once this campaign, and some away fans chanted “get to f***” at him after he missed a penalty in Hearts’ Conference League defeat to Cercle Brugge last week. Queried on whether it could be because some feel he wants the Rangers move even now, Savage said: “Potentially.

"But Shanks isn’t like that. He’s dedicated to his cause and just wants to score goals. The other people need to be helping him. He’s just been unlucky with some of the chances.”