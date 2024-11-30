When is the Scottish Cup 4th round draw? Live stream, TV and start time as Hearts & Hibs enter the mix
The 140th edition of the Scottish Cup is in full swing and third round action has taken place across the country today with all 12 Scottish Premiership teams preparing to enter the mix.
Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Hibs, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Rangers, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren will join the 20 winners from this weekend’s third round ties to make up the 32 clubs in the hat for the fourth round stage.
Last season’s final ended in dramatic fashion as Adam Idah netted a late winner to seal a narrow 1-0 victory against Rangers in the Hampden showpiece to secure back-to-back triumphs for Celtic and ensured manager Brendan Rodgers sampled a victorious comeback.
The result was hugely significant in the pantheon of games between the two Glasgow rivals, given it put both clubs level on 117 trophies each and ensured something will have to give way in next month’s eagerly-awaited Old Firm Premier Sports Cup final.
However, the Scottish Cup fourth round draw is fast approaching with the latest round of fixtures scheduled to take place in January 2025. With that in mind, the Edinburgh Evening News breaks down everything you need to know about the upcoming draw.
When is the Scottish Cup fourth round draw?
The draw will take place on Monday, December 2 following the conclusion of the third round clash between East Kilbride vs Falkirk. Coverage of the match begins at 7.30pm with kick off scheduled for 7.45pm.
What channel is it on? Who will make the draw?
The draw is being broadcast on BBC Scotland's Sportscene programme. The draw will be conducted by former Hearts manager Steven Naismith.
Will there be a live stream?
Yes, subscribers can stream the draw via the BBC iPlayer app on their laptop, smart TV, console or mobile device.
What are the Scottish Cup third round results?
A total of 18 ties have been concluded so far, with a number of shocks among them. Here’s a full list of the third round results:
- Arbroath 0-1 Queen of the South
- Ayr United 2-0 Greenock Morton
- Banks O’Dee 1-2 Hamilton Academical
- Clydebank 2-0 Buckie Thistle
- Cove Rangers 2-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
- Cowdenbeath 1-4 (AET) Brechin City
- Dumbarton 3-2 Alloa Athletic
- Edinburgh City 1-2 Dunfermline Athletic
- Elgin City 3-2 Kelty Hearts
- Forfar Athletic 3-3 (AET) Stirling Albion - Forfar win 4-2 on pens
- Fraserburgh 2-0 Annan Athletic
- Irvine Meadow XI 0-5 Stenhousemuir
- Linlithgow Rose 0-4 Raith Rovers
- Livingston 2-0 Brora Rangers
- Musselburgh Athletic 5-1 Bo’ness United
- Peterhead 2-3 Montrose
- Queen’s Park 2-2 (AET) Partick Thistle - Queen’s Park win 7-6 on pens
- Stranraer 1-2 (AET) Broxburn Athletic
- Dundee North End vs Airdrieonians (SUN)
- East Kilbride vs Falkirk (MON)
