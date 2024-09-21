Hearts icon John Robertson | SNS Group

The Hearts legend has reacted to major news coming out of Tynecastle this week.

Hearts legend John Robertson has handed his backing to talks over investment by Tony Bloom into his former club.

The legendary Gorgie striker has noted the news that the Brighton chairman is in talks over a £10m deal. It would change recruitment at Tynecastle as it would see the club benefit from the English businessman's hugely successful date-led analytical software company, Starlizard.

On the pitch, Hearts have issues to solve after an eighth straight defeat in all competitions was inflicted upon them by St Mirren. They lost 2-1 in the Premiership on Saturday afternoon as they remain bottom of the division with just a point from six games so far, as pressure builds on head coach Steven Naismith.

Speaking pre-match on BBC Sportsound, Robertson was quizzed on the news of investment from Bloom. Having had sporting director experience most recently at Inverness, he knows the benefits of what a change to an elite recruitment tool could bring to Gorgie. The Tynecastle icon said when asked if he liked the sound of it: “I think everybody does.

“Brighton have been held up as a model in the English game for a few years now. In terms of not only players but managers and head coaches as well. They seem to have attracted some top coaches from lower divisions or lower coaches, Graham Potter as an example.

“I think everybody should be excited about if if they can get it through. The game has changed, how you go about finding players. It’s very much, even at Inverness there was stuff sent in from agents, sent in from people to look at video stuff and you check up on your own back-up facilities you have got.

“You can get virtually get footage and information on any player in the world relatively easy. But when there is a system like this that goes a lot deeper, it surely has got to be a benefit. And a huge benefit to Hearts.”