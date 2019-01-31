John Souttar close to signing new Hearts contract, says Craig Levein

Craig Levein has revealed that John Souttar is close to signing a new contract with Hearts.

Craig Levein is hopeful John Souttar will sign a new Hearts contract. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The Tynecastle boss is hopeful that Souttar will put pen to paper on a new deal soon.

He made his return from a hip injury earlier this month, coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Dundee after missing 15 matches after picking up the problem on international duty with Scotland.

He had a starring role in the recent win over St Johnstone, setting up Marcus Godinho for the opener with a lofted pass over the Saints backline.

The 22-year-old’s current contract runs until 2020 and he will surpass 100 matches for the club in the coming weeks.

Signed three years ago from Dundee United, Souttar would have already reached the landmark if not for two serious injuries. He has formed a formidable partnership with club captain Christophe Berra, who recently penned a new deal until 2021, as has Michael Smith.

