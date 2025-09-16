Kenneth Vargas to leave Hearts in a short-term transfer move

Costa Rica forward in loan switch back to Central America

Kenneth Vargas is leaving Hearts on loan following talks between Tynecastle officals and his former club CS Herediano. A short-term move has been agreed, with all parties keen for Vargas to kickstart his club career back in his native Costa Rica.

He is out of favour at Hearts despite signing a five-year contract with the Edinburgh club last summer. Aged 23, Vargas recently scored on international duty with Costa Rica but has been unable to command any game time at club level this season. Hearts signed 11 new players during the summer transfer window and Vargas has consequently found himself down the pecking order. He was also beset by a hip injury during pre-season.

Herediano wanted to take him back on loan and made a formal offer to Hearts in the last few days. Spanish second division side Cueta were also interested in the forward but did not finalise a deal before the transfer window closed last month. With the Costa Rican window still open, Herediano pushed to bring Vargas home and welcomed him back in a short statement late on Tuesday night.

It read: “Club Sport Herediano announces that Kenneth Vargas is returning to the team as a new addition for the 2025 Apertura Tournament. After his time in Scottish football with Heart of Midlothian, Vargas returns to the red and yellow jersey to defend the colors of Herediano. Welcome back home, Kenneth!”

The return to Herediano is initially designed to be short-term, with the loan agreement expected to run until December. However, if Vargas impresses he could create opportunities for a permanent move out of the Scottish Capital. Hearts are willing to listen to offers for his services and the player wants to play regularly to ensure he keeps his international place ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals.

He may be prepared to rejoin Herediano permanently once the loan ends, but other options could arise between now and the end of the year. Hearts have strong competition in the attacking department with captain Lawrence Shankland, Claudio Braga, James Wilson, Elton Kabangu and Pierre Landry Kabore. Vargas is aware he needs to move on in order to secure regular first-team football.

He initially joined Hearts on loan from Herediano in summer 2023 and impressed in his first year in Scotland. Hearts invoked their option to sign him permanently and handed him a five-year contract in June 2024. However, his second year in the William Hill Premiership was less noteworthy than his first. In total, he has made 84 appearances in maroon and recorded 21 goal contributions.

Hearts are currently preparing for their next match in the Premiership, which comes against Falkirk a week on Saturday. They have arranged a midweek friendly this week to help players who haven’t had much game time recently maintain their match fitness.

