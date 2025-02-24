Key Hearts fixture change explained

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 24th Feb 2025
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 15:13 BST

The Tynecastle club’s Premiership schedule has been altered in April

Hearts are facing another Sunday fixture in April after Premier Sports selected their Premiership fixture against Dundee United for live broadcast. The match at Tynecastle Park was scheduled for Saturday, 5 April, at 3pm but will now kick off at 2.30pm on Sunday, 6 April.

The decision comes as a result of Premier Sports’ deal with the Scottish Professional Football League and means another Hearts match is moved away from its traditional Saturday 3pm slot. The Edinburgh club have seen five of their last 10 fixtures switched to a Sunday, with others within that 10-game sequence played on a Thursday, Friday and Monday.

This weekend’s match against Hibs at Easter Road is on Sunday and will be shown live on Sky Sports, with the following week’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Dundee taking place on Friday, 7 March, live on BBC Scotland.

Supporters now face another Sunday encounter when United visit Gorgie in what is Hearts’ penultimate fixture before the Premiership’s mid-April split. Neil Critchley’s side are pushing to make the top six and thereafter will hope to target a European place entering a key part of the season.

United are also in the mix for Europe following an impressive first campaign back in the Premiership under manager Jim Goodwin. They are currently fourth in the league table, just one point behind third-placed Aberdeen.

