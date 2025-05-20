The Kilmarnock owner has sent a message over the new Hearts manager.

Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie has paid a compliment to Derek McInnes after he sealed his move to Hearts.

The 53-year-old has signed a four year deal in Gorgie to become the successor to Neil Critchley as head coach. He was unveiled at Tynecastle on Monday after missing Sunday’s final game of the Premiership season between his former club and new side, following a decision taken for him to not be in either dugout for that meeting.

Both clubs confirmed McInnes’ move on Monday for what Kilmarnock describe as an ‘undisclosed compensation package.’ Bowie has paid homage to McInnes by insisting some of his achievements in Kilmarnock, like guiding the club back to European football after a top six finish, will not be forgotten.

Kilmarnock on Derek McInnes’ Hearts move

Director Bowie said: “What Derek has achieved at the club will not be forgotten and the memories will remain in the club’s history. His leadership both on and off the pitch has left a lasting impact, and he departs with our sincerest thanks.”

A Killie statement reads: “Kilmarnock Football Club can confirm that manager Derek McInnes has departed the club to take up a new role as Head Coach of Heart of Midlothian after both clubs agreed an undisclosed compensation package. Derek joined Killie in January 2022 and has played a pivotal role in the progress of the club over the past three years, leading us to promotion from the Championship in his first season and securing our Premiership status with strong finishes in subsequent campaigns – including a 4th place finish and three European ties. Everyone at Kilmarnock FC would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Derek for the significant contribution he has made during his time at BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park.”

What Derek McInnes makes of Kilmarnock exit and Hearts move

McInnes said at his unveiling: “I have got nothing to apologise for because I loved my time at Kilmarnock. It's a brilliant club and I made so many good friends and had some great relationships there. We had some real highlights. A lot of times with these things there is a lot of emotion and pain when there are decisions to be made.

“Ideally it would have been done at the end of the season but obviously when it first got muted about Hearts' interest I spoke to Billy Bowie and told him I didn't want to leave until the club was safe and if there could have been an agreement with them I was something that I would like to explore. I wanted the opportunity to speak to Hearts and take this job on.

“The opportunity to manage Hearts was just everything I wanted. I’ve always felt this was a club I wanted to manage. I think it’s a good fit. I think they can match my ambition, what I want, and equally, hopefully I can give them what they want. The intention is to try and deliver silverware, bring sustained success on the pitch and just be the biggest animal we can be and try and meet the expectation that’s there from everybody.”