Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several members of the team could be heard exchanging frank words in Azerbaijan

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With no fans inside the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium on Thursday, shouts from every Hearts and Dinamo Minsk player were audible. Translating the Russian barking was challenging but there was no escaping comments from those in maroon towards one another. Indeed, their exchanges became slightly heated on a couple of occasions.

Frustrations at the club’s worst start to a season in history were always going to take hold. They became more obvious in the empty stadium in Azerbaijan. Lawrence Shankland and Frankie Kent were among those demanding more from certain team-mates during the Conference League tie against Dinamo - and making it clear when they felt standards were not good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts were not happy with the scoreline reading 1-0 to Minsk, and pulling level at 1-1 did not overly placate them. There were harsh words in the dressing-room during half-time as some frank views were aired. They were justified, especially when Yan Dhanda’s late header secured a first win of season 2024/25 at the 11th attempt. The arguing may not have been a pretty sight, or sound, but it had the desired effect.

Speaking to the Edinburgh News, the Hearts defender Kye Rowles admitted players were feeling the pressure after a 10-game run without a win. “You’d probably be lying if you said ‘no’. Each game, you are thinking: ‘It’s got to happen. It’s got to happen.’ Then you almost start trying too hard. It doesn’t go right, you start getting angry and frustrated. There was a lot of frustration on Thursday night and you probably heard it. The ground was quieter and a lot of the boys were getting into each other.

“It’s a good thing. We were fairly angry with each other out on the pitch because we know how good we can be. We want to be better and strive to win more games. You would have heard it pretty clear. We all hash it out inside at half-time and after the game we are all best mates again. That’s how it’s got to be. You’ve got to hold each other accountable on the pitch and make sure you give it your best for the team.”

READ MORE: Yan Dhanda joins a select group of European heroes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowles has no issue with players forcing one another to raise standards and lift their performance. “I think, if they don’t and they just let it slide, it’s almost like they don’t care about you; they’ve given up on you,” he said. “We’ve done it in all the other games but you probably hear it clearer when there’s nobody in the stadium, like Thursday. We have to hold each other accountable. Things haven’t been going our way. It’s good to get the first win of the season.

“It’s better late than never. We picked a good night to do it. We had a good performance last Saturday [against Ross County], didn’t get the win but didn’t give up and got that late equaliser. On Thursday, we were in the game to get a late winner. The boys were buzzing. We knew it took us a long time to get there but it’s relief because the monkey is off the back now.”

Despite their carping, Hearts players ultimately rose to the challenge of producing more and forced a winning goal after 94 minutes. Rowles believes it answered criticism levelled at them this season for now showing enough togetherness or resilience. “I’d say so,” said the Australian. “The weekend’s game did feel a bit like all huff and puff and no end product. Then we get the equaliser at the end of the game. On Thursday, it was a winner. We kept our heads after conceding the first goal, got back in it with the equaliser. We got a bit of luck and being a team and working hard for each other helped us.

“The second half on Thursday shows that grit and determination to not give up. We always have each other’s backs. The second half embodied the team spirit. We couldn’t really string three, four, five passes together for the majority of the second half, but when we needed that quality with tired legs at the end of the game, we produced it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no better feeling than scoring a late winner. Especially away in Europe. I wish the fans had been there to celebrate with us. It’s definitely better than losing another game. I’m stoked for the boys and the club. It’s been a tough period but we are all on the same journey. There are still plenty of things to improve on but if we have that base level of hard work and determination it’s great to have.”

Beating Dinamo was Hearts’ first away win in Europe since the 2-0 victory over RFS in September 2022. “I was stoked for the boys in my first season here when they won in Riga,” said Rowles. “I was screaming my head off, albeit in a boot and crutches because I was injured at the time. I was still jumping around in my lounge room. I know the fans enjoyed that one and it looked pretty crazy. I could hear the sound of them. I hope they celebrated at home on Thursday and enjoyed it.”

The Tynecastle squad now need to transfer European positivity to the domestic arena. They face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday desperate for their first Premiership win of the campaign. New manager Jimmy Thelin has overseen 12 wins from 12 games so far this season and stopping his team is a major challenge.

“Thursday is a good step along the way to start winning and get the confidence going,” said Rowles. “We will go to Aberdeen with confidence, it’s going to be tough and I don’t think our away record in this fixture is great. We will try our best to turn it around and hopefully end a good week on a high.”