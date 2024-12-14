Kye Rowles explains why he needs to speak up amid a Hearts crisis

The Australian is ready to shoulder more responsibility

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kye Rowles is Hearts’ only fit centre-back at the moment, a situation creating different pressures for the normally chilled-out Australian. Frankie Kent hobbled out of Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium on crutches on Thursday evening, adding to a defensive injury list which already contained Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett. It is very much a mini crisis developing in that position.

There remains a slight possibility that Halkett’s niggle could subside sufficiently in time for him to partner Rowles against Kilmarnock on Sunday. As it stands, he remains doubtful for that match. Kingsley is out for months with a hamstring injury and Rowles knows the onus is now on him as the most experienced member of Hearts’ back four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Halkett remains sidelined, 21-year-old right-back Daniel Oyegoke is Rowles’ most likely centre-back partner at Rugby Park. Adam Forrester, 19, would then play right-back as he did in Copenhagen following Kent’s quad injury, with 25-year-old James Penrice at left-back. Rowles himself is still just 26 but is aware he is now the senior figure needing to organise those around him.

“In a vocal sense, definitely,” he said. “It's good to sometimes have a leader next to you. You know that they're talking, you can chip in as well. Now I think the main talker will have to be me. We'll just wait and see what happens on Sunday. We always lead from the back together and just try and carry the torch. Maybe the characteristics that they [Kent, Halkett, Kingsley] have a little more of, we try and get that in my game a bit more - do what they did and make up for what was missing.

“It's not good, unfortunately. Hopefully Frank's alright. Losing Kings last week and now Frank. It's just football, isn't it? I hope that they're not super bad because we need them bad. They're great characters to have, not only in the changing room but on the field. They're great players as well, leaders. I love playing alongside them. Big losses, definitely. Hopefully, we can have them back soon.”

Rowles would have no issue partnering Oyegoke, although he may not have much choice. The young Englishman stepped inside against FC Copenhagen after Kent was forced off in the first half. “I think Dan was excellent with getting shifted inside. Especially in the middle of the game, it wasn't really a half-time swap or anything. He was just thrust in there,” said Rowles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With all the movement Copenhagen had, I think he dealt with it very well. He was coming in at the right time to step in and holding his position well. Also, all the boys want to just get out there and play and do their bit for the team. Dan did that. I'm sure whoever comes in for those positions that need filling will do the same thing.”

League fixtures remain Hearts’ priority despite the Kilmarnock match being sandwiched between Conference League ties against Copenhagen and Petrocub. Victory over the Moldovans next Thursday would take Hearts through to the tournament’s knockout round play-off, but Sunday is first. The Rugby Park trip offers a chance for Neil Critchley’s team to finally move out of the Premiership’s relegation zone.

“We haven’t quite done that yet, unfortunately. The signs are there,” said Rowles. “I think that it's only been a couple of months under the new coach as well, so there are lots of things we're still learning about each other, both from the management team and the players' side of things as well.

“We're still getting drilled every day at training on the playing style that we want to instil in everyone that's in the squad. We want to get to the level of those guys out there on the other side of the pitch on Thursday night. That was a good eye-opener to where we want to get to. Copenhagen were a really quality side. It just looks like they enjoyed their football, which is what we want to start doing over longer periods in games as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a different type of preparation to play Kilmarnock. On Thursday, the ball was on the ground a lot. Since being over here for a third season now, I know what to expect. Killie, especially down there on the astro, it's a tough place to go. To move the ball quick on the ground is tough. We've just got to be solid defensively and make sure we win all our duels. If we do that, then we keep ourselves in the game and hopefully our quality can come through.”