The Australian international was due to report to Riccarton last Thursday, but was unable to travel because of a delay with his work visa.

The 24-year-old summer signing from Central Coast Mariners was allowed an extended summer break due to last month’s World Cup play-off exploits with Australia, but did not travel to the Capital with clubmate and fellow Australian international Nathaniel last week because of the hold up.

Atkinson was an unused sub in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose, but Hearts are still waiting for confirmation that the paperwork Rowles needs has arrived. Hibs have had similar delays to work permits for summer signings Momodou Bojang, Élie Youan and Jair Tavares.

Kye Rowles is waiting for his work visa to arrive before he can travel from Australia to Edinburgh

Neilson is hoping to welcome his new recruit to Edinburgh this week, as Hearts begin a series of four pre-season games against English opponents in 11 days.

“I hope so,” the Hearts boss told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We’re just waiting for the visa to get delivered. It is all authorised. It is just a case that you need to have it in your hand to travel.”

Rowles has been recruited to fill the left-sided centre-back role this season, providing competition and back-up for for Stephen Kingsley ahead of what will be a hectic schedule of games between July 31 and the late November break for the World Cup.