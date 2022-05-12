Kyle Lafferty: Former Hearts striker extends his stay at Kilmarnock

The former Rangers and Jambos forward returned to Rugby Park in January to help Derek McInnes and his squad secure the cinch Championship title.

The 34-year-old has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances over two spells in Ayrshire.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract and extend my stay with Kilmarnock," Lafferty told the club's website.

"I've enjoyed every minute since coming back in January and winning the league title at Rugby Park in the way that we did was a really special night in my career.

"The manager has been fantastic with me and all the lads here and together with the support of the fans, we're all looking forward to more exciting times in the Scottish Premiership."

Meanwhile, Celtic winger James Forrest has signed a contract extension which ties him to the new Scottish champions until 2025.

The 30-year-old will collect his 10th league winners' medal on Saturday and his 20th in all competitions after helping his side clinch the cinch Premiership title against Dundee United on Wednesday.

The Scotland international had a year left on his present deal and his new contract could see him overtake the only three Celtic players to have won more trophies - Scott Brown (22), Billy McNeill (23) and Bobby Lennox (25).