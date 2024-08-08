Hearts' Kyosuke Tagawa | SNS Group

Hearts are set for a transfer in and out of Tynecastle.

Kyosuke Tagawa’s imminent Hearts exit is something that suits all parties according to head coach Steven Naismith - as Andres Salazar is poised for confirmation next week.

The Japanese striker is heading back to Japan with Kashima Antlers, a year on from signing for the Premiership side from FC Tokyo. Form from the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Kenneth Vargas has limited the forward’s minutes and he is now set to move back to his homeland in search of those.

Somebody who is set to come in the way is Atletico Nacional left-back Salazar, although Hearts don’t expect that deal to be confirmed until next week. He is set to have his minutes restricted by his current club, allowing Naismith to swoop in and bring the Colombian international into Gorgie. On Tagawa, the head coach was full of praise for the departing star.

Naismith said ahead of this weekend’s Premiership tussle with Dundee: “We got a bid we felt was acceptable. After speaking to him, it became clear it’s probably going to be the best move for everybody. Somebody who has been unfortunate. The biggest thing is he lacked minutes he wanted and needed.

“As a person, professionalism, character, all fantastic. Was good to work with, no problems when he wasn’t getting the game time. But after that came in we spoke about it and it probably suits everyone that happens.

“He has been unfortunate. We have strikers who performed really well last season that limited his time. It’s just a natural thing that happens in football and that is one thing that will move on.”

On Salazar, Naismith added: “Everybody is on the same page of what we want. We now just need to do the paperwork. The issues with visa’s, work permits, I don’t expect anything to happen until next week, confirming it. Every day there are things going on to get that done and over the line.”