Jon Moss has been appointed as the Scottish FA’s first ever VAR manager. | Getty Images

The Scottish FA are striving to improve the standard of VAR next term

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former English Premier League referee Jon Moss has been appointed as the Scottish FA’s first ever VAR manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts, Hibs and rest of the Premiership are hoping for high levels of officiating this season. The 53-year-old, who refereed more than 250 Premier League games before retiring in 2022, is the first appointment of new Head of Refereeing Willie Collum, who made the specialist role a key priority upon joining last month. Moss will support Collum in maintaining the highest standards of VAR training, implementation, appointment and performance review.

VAR has been something which has divided opinion in the footballing community since its introduction into the Premiership in October 2022. Many have criticised both the consistency of certain refereeing decisions and the time taken to come to conclusions.

Moss is aiming to improve the way that VAR is used in the league and hopes to create a better matchday experience for fans around the country. He told the Scottish FA website: "I’m really excited to work with Willie and the team to evolve the implementation of VAR in Scottish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In our conversations we agreed on the importance of the fundamentals of VAR: clarity, communication and transparency. We went through a similar process around the introduction of VAR in England - I was the referee in the first ever game that VAR intervened in the country - so I've seen first-hand what has worked and what needed to change, both as a referee and in my role within PGMOL.

"I look forward to working with the referees and the team at the Scottish FA to continue to improve how VAR is operated within Scottish football."

Collum said of Moss: "I believe his experience will benefit not only our current VARs and AVARs, but also the next generation who will need to become proficient in the use of the technology as we continue to improve its usage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am confident that Jon's appointment will help us on our journey towards making VAR more efficient and less intrusive in Scottish football."

Former Hibs star thriving in captaincy role with Premiership rival

Former Hibs ace Paul McGinn is entering his third season at Motherwell and is relishing the opportunity of being the club captain at Fir Park this season.

McGinn, who moved to Fir Park in 2022 told the Motherwell website: “I can’t believe it’s been two years past. It’s flew for me to be honest even though there’s been some highs and lows in that time. It was Graham Alexander when I joined who came to meet me. It helped and made a big difference for me in wanting to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On captaining the club, he added: “I’ve been vice captain three or four times, but being on my own is a new thing and something I’m really proud to do.

“There’s loads of responsibilities like tickets, dealing with who does what where, and if any young boys have any issues you're the first person that they go to before any manager and also there are loads of not really glamorous things I think.”