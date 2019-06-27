Hearts 21st century XI - The right-sided midfielder revealed

When Willie Young blew the final whistle at Celtic Park on 16 May, 1998, a squad of Hearts players became legends.

READ MORE: Hearts in a fight to sign Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington



Thomas Flogel was much loved and very versatile. Picture: SNS

Among them was an Austrian international who had joined that season and proved to be a key piece of Jim Jefferies Scottish Cup-winning jigsaw.

Thomas Flogel, who Hearts fans voted as the best right-sided player of the 21st century with more than 50 per cent, may not have been on the pitch in Glasgow, He had been on trial with Dundee United before he made the move to Gorgie.

And what a move it was.

He earned his place in the history of the club and won the hearts of fans during his five-season spell.

Flogel will, of course, be remembered most fondly for his place in that fabled team which ended the club's 36-year wait for a trophy. But he proved himself over a longer period.

There is an argument that the club's support didn't see the best of the player, but that owed more to the player's willingness and ability to put the team before the individual.

He turned out for Hearts in about every position imaginable barring between the sticks and carried out the role as to the manager's want.

Strangely the player did not get capped for Austria around the time of the cup win, it wasn't until the turn of the century when he had his best years in terms of caps for his country.

Affectionately known as 'Tam' by fans, it was in the early 2000s when he would regularly feature down the right-hand side. Technically astute, he provided the team with a stability when team-mates earned big money moves and an endeavour knowing the demands of the support.

There could only be one team he could move to following his Tynecastle spell, moving back to Austria Wien with whom he won a raft of trophies.

But there is every chance he cherishes the one win with Hearts the most.

READ MORE: Hearts 21st century XI - The best goalkeeper revealed

READ MORE: Hearts 21st century XI - The best right-back revealed

READ MORE: Hearts 21st century XI - The best left-back revealed

READ MORE: Hearts 21st century XI - First centre-back revealed

READ MORE: Hearts 21st century XI - Second centre-back revealed