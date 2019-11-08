Hearts to be subject of BBC Scotland documentary 'Inside Tynecastle'

Hearts are set to be the subject of a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the challenges of running a Scottish football club.

'Inside Tynecastle' will appear on BBC Scotland and chronicle the ups and downs of the 2019/20 season.

The Evening News understands the production will be broadcast in three one-hour parts.

Hearts owner Ann Budge. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is being developed by production company Two Rivers Media with filming having already started.

A Hearts statement announcing the news read: "The focus is not just on what happens on the pitch but on the supporters and inner workings of the club in all areas and at all levels.

"The series will let viewers better understand the complexities and challenges involved in running an SPFL club."