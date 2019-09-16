Hearts fans poll: What should happen next with Craig Levein?

Fan protest on Saturday following the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell at Tynecastle showed the level of feeling among the Hearts support as to the position of Craig Levein.

Around 1000 gathered in the Foundation of Plaza in the aftermath of the loss to demand the manager be sacked with the team having not won a Scottish Premiership match since March.

READ MORE: Hearts fans' message is loud and clear - but what will be the response?

It has been discussed by supporters as far back as towards the end of last season. The Betfred Cup group stage loss to East Fife brought chants against Levein for the first time.

Since coming back to the club in 2014 as director of football the 54-year-old ex-player has been crucial in helping transform the club, on and off the pitch, putting structures in place which weren't there towards the end of the Vladimir Romanov regime.

It is felt among some of the fans that the owner Ann Budge and the board have been too loyal to Levein.

Fans protested against Craig Levein after the loss to Motherwell. Picture: SNS

We are asking Evening News readers to have their say on what they think should happen next.

READ MORE: Hearts-Motherwell final word: This is now the grim reality for Craig Levein