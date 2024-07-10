How many UEFA ranking points Hearts & Hibs have earned compared to Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd & more since 1955

By Harry Mail
Published 10th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs have both competed in European competitions in the past

Hearts finished 3rd in the Scottish Premiership table behind Celtic and Rangers last season. They will be looking to build on that in the next campaign and have the chance to bring in some new signings in the transfer window in the meantime.

As for Hibs, they have turned to David Gray as their new permanent manager following their decision to cut ties with Nick Montgomery after his tough stint in charge.

Using data from Swiss Football Data, here is a look at how many UEFA ranking points Hearts and Hibs have picked up compared to British clubs since 1955.

The UEFA’s official website describes them as: “based on the results of all European clubs in UEFA club competition.”

UEFA Ranking Points: 123.213

1. Man Utd

UEFA Ranking Points: 123.213 | AFP via Getty Images

113.667

2. Rangers

113.667 | Getty Images

106.432

3. Liverpool

106.432 | Getty Images

104.250

4. Celtic

104.250 | Getty Images

