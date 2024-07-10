Simon Murray has signed for old club Dundee | SNS Group

Dundee have won the race to re-sign Simon Murray from Ross County.

Ross County striker Simon Murray has made a sensational return to boyhood club Dundee in one of the biggest moves of the Scottish summer transfer window so far.

The Dark Blues have secured the 32-year old, who scored 23 goals for the Staggies last season, on a three year contract for an undisclosed fee. The Dens Park outfit confirmed they fought off interest from several clubs to land the former Hibs man who had also been linked with a sensational return to Easter Road this window.

However, he will instead rejoin the club where he played as a boy and during a loan spell in 2018. He said: “It’s amazing. It’s taken a while and it’s something I’ve just wanted to get done and to now be here permanently feels amazing. It’s good to be back. After speaking with the manager it just feels right for me.

“My family are based in Dundee, I grew up here, I grew up watching the club and the club are going places and I wanted to be part of that. I just felt at this time in my career with family and the way the club is I felt it was the right time to come back. This is the club I support and to live that dream is amazing and I can’t wait to get started.”

It’s a blow for Ross County, losing their top scorer, and Staggies boss Don Cowie commented: “Simon has been a brilliant asset for our football club since arriving from Queens Park. His goal return last season was a big contributing factor in us retaining our Premiership status. Simon has a young family whom he needs to be closer to at this time and once our valuation was met, we could not stand in his way of this. We wish Simon and his family the very best of luck for the future.”