Hibs youngster Kanayo Megwa (C) | SNS Group

The defender is highly-thought of at Hibs.

Kanayo Megwa has his eyes on a place in the Hibs shake-up after returning from a loan spell at Airdrie.

The 20-year-old right-back made five appearances under previous head coach Nick Montgomery last season, sandwiched between two loans with the Diamonds who reached the Premiership play-offs in an impressive return to the Championship.

Megwa faces a fight to make himself the right-back, with Chris Cadden, Lewis Miller and Rory Whittaker all in the shake-up, but he did have a chance to impress head coach David Gray during a training camp in the Netherlands. The Premier Sports Cup group stage begins this weekend at Elgin City.

He was able to put himself in the mind of Gray for selection and now reflecting on his full debut against Rangers and pre-season with Hibs TV, the defender wants to take the chances that come his way this coming season.

Megwa said: "Pre-season has been good, I enjoyed the games and it's great to get minutes in the legs. It's good to get the new guys together too. I want to take all the chances I'm given, prove myself and then express myself on the pitch when I can.