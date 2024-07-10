Hibs had the star previously | (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hibs sold the star in 2022’s summer transfer window.

Josh Doig has a route to Lazio opening up as the former Hibs star could remain in Serie A.

The 22-year-old moved to current club Sassuolo from Hellas Verona in a £5m deal back in January but the second half of the season did not go to plan. His side dropped down to Serie B for the first time in 11 years but his form on a personal note has reportedly caught the eye of Lazio, who have previously been linked with making a move.

Igor Tudor's contract has not been renewed in the Eternal City and Marco Baroni has been installed as their new gaffer. That could open the door to making the move to Lazio to reunite with the boss he worked with at Hella Verona, before they accepted Sassuolo’s offer to sign him.

Baroni said last year of Doig: "Josh is a player with great energy, he's very young. He has to be clear-minded but he works and behaves like a true professional. It's not easy for the youngsters to manage pressure, he can improve a lot.”