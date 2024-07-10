Former Hibs star on transfer radar of Serie A club as 'true professional' sees path to giant open
Josh Doig has a route to Lazio opening up as the former Hibs star could remain in Serie A.
The 22-year-old moved to current club Sassuolo from Hellas Verona in a £5m deal back in January but the second half of the season did not go to plan. His side dropped down to Serie B for the first time in 11 years but his form on a personal note has reportedly caught the eye of Lazio, who have previously been linked with making a move.
Igor Tudor's contract has not been renewed in the Eternal City and Marco Baroni has been installed as their new gaffer. That could open the door to making the move to Lazio to reunite with the boss he worked with at Hella Verona, before they accepted Sassuolo’s offer to sign him.
Baroni said last year of Doig: "Josh is a player with great energy, he's very young. He has to be clear-minded but he works and behaves like a true professional. It's not easy for the youngsters to manage pressure, he can improve a lot.”
Doig is contracted at his current side until 2028. After moving into the Hibs academy, the left-back went on to make 78 appearances for the club with a sole goal and seven assists. He is a Scotland youth international and has had call-ups to the senior set-up, but is yet to make an appearance. Currently, Hibs have Jordan Obita to call upon as their left-back option and they are interested in Ipswich Town’s Corrie Ndaba
