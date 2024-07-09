Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts and Hibs rivals are holding out for closer to a £1m for goal-scoring star

Hibs and Hearts are nearing the end of their pre-season training camps, with the Jambos recently surprising fans in Tenerife on the announcement of their continued partnership with loveholidays.

While the Tynecastle faithful were greeted with the chance to win holiday vouchers and new shirts for the 2024/25 season, the Hibees were celebrating their club’s recent win over PAOK in the pre-season friendlies, putting them in good stead for the impending Scottish League Cup group stage clash.

It’s just a few days until Hibs take on Elgin City but ahead of the group stage match, here is the latest news from the Jambos and Hibees Scottish Premiership rivals...

Edinburgh rivals ‘kick out’ two EFL offers

Hearts and Hibs rivals Kilmarnock have refused two offers from the English League One side Bolton Wanderers for winger Danny Armstrong. The 26-year-old is entering is final year of his Rugby Park contract and extension talks have seemingly hit a wall.

According to the Daily Mail, Bolton - who missed out on promotion to the Championship following Oxford United’s 2-0 win in the play-off finals - have come in with offers in the region of £400,000.

Kilmarnock finished fourth in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership and as they gear up to take on Europe, manager Derek McInnes is hopeful of keeping a hold of the winger who claimed nine goals and 14 assists last campaign.

Rangers had been heavily linked with a move for the on-fire winger earlier this year and at the time, it was believed his fee was said to be around £1million. It is therefore unsurprising that Bolton’s offers of less than half this sum have been rejected. However, with the winger’s contract running out in a year’s time, the Killies may well opt to part ways with the former Scotland youth star for a fraction of their desired price rather than losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Motherwell striker handed ‘consistency’ warning

Motherwell new signing Filip Stuparevic has been told what he needs to do in order to reach the heights of what his early youth career in football promised.

The striker has signed a two-year, with the option of a third year, deal at Fir Park following time in Slovenia with NK Domzale. The star headed to Watford in 2019, amid interest from Juventus and Valencia, but failure to obtain a work permit meant he was forced to spend time out on loan until his 2021 departure.

He went on to score 20 goals in 15 games for the United Arab Emirates club Ul Urooba before striking seven times and contributing two assists for NK Domzale last season.

The 23-year-old has now made his first Fir Park appearances, taking on Livingston in a friendly last Saturday but his former assistant coach Jasmin Jeric has spoken to The Motherwell Times, via GlasgowWorld, detailing how the striker can go on to potentially play for the likes of Rangers, Celtic and clubs within the EFL.

“As a coach, my impressions of Filip Stuparevic last season were quite positive”, Jeric said. “His move to Motherwell in Scotland indicates a step up in his career, which can help him further develop as a player. Regarding the interest from big clubs as a youngster, Filip needs to continue performing consistently, showcase his skills in the Scottish league as well, and stand out in matches, since his tactical understanding and cognitive capacity is splendid.

“Filip has definitely got the potential to play for clubs in England or even for the size of Rangers and Celtic in Scotland. His move to Motherwell is a significant step towards putting himself in the spotlight for bigger clubs.

“To reach the level of playing for bigger clubs, Filip needs to add consistency to his game. Consistency in performance, decision-making, and goal-scoring can elevate his game to the next level, which he is more than capable of.

