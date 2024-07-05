The latest headlines from Hearts and Hibs as pre-season preparations get underway. | SNS Group

The latest headlines as Hearts and Hibs both get their pre-season preparations underway

The Hearts B team kicked off their pre-season preparations with goals aplenty as they secured an emphatic 10-0 victory at Victoria Park against Vale of Leithen.

The young Jambos were at the races from the word go and stormed into an eight goal lead after just 45 minutes with Makenzie Kirk bagging four and Bobby McLuckie and Ryan Duncan.

As the youngsters continue to strive for first team football in the future, there were several changes at half-time and Taylor Hogarth and Callen Robb were both able to add to the lopsided scoreline as the capital side hit double figures.

After the game, manager Liam Fox credited his side with the fitness that they have been able to maintain over the course of pre-season and claims that they have all come back in top condition.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “The off season gets shorter and shorter every year. Just with the way the game is now, the emphasis on players coming back fit. The boys have had stuff to do over the summer and they’ve come back in really good condition.

“They come in on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday to do extra stuff in the gym and on the pitch. They do that because it means when they come back, there are fewer days of just running and they can get on to the football side of things quicker, which is really good.

“We managed to get everyone on the pitch, including, a lot of young boys, which is good. There were some good things, but also loads of things that we need to work on. Every year, there is a new batch of kids coming through, so you need to go through that process. We’ve lost a few of the older boys obviously and we’ve got younger ones coming through, but there’ll be opportunities for them all.

“We’ll have a lot more difficult challenges than today, but for our first game, I’m happy with what I saw."

Hibs sporting director heaps praise on the club’s coaching team

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay has sung the praises of the club’s coaching team and claims he is delighted with the setup ahead of the new season as new head coach David Gray prepares to work with Liam Craig and Craig Samson to the club, alongside the recently promoted Eddie May.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “It’s a really important blend that the Head Coach has to have around him. He has to have trust. They have to tell him what they actually feel, to tell him what he doesn’t want to hear, but also the ability to follow when the Head Coach has made his mind up about something.

“There has to be that balance, though, where they think similarly and are on the same direction of travel. It’s not an easy balance to strike, but they have to have that sense of security and trust to say what they think without being worried it’ll ruin their relationship.

“They need to be able to connect with the players and the staff. You need someone with a tactical mind to support with the coaching aspect. You need someone with a calm head, and someone who keeps an eye on everything. All these factors come into it.

“When I spoke to David around the people he was bringing in – Liam, Craig and Eddie – we had that conversation about balance. He’s a new Head Coach so he needs people around that he’s comfortable with. We didn’t want to force him into anything. But these guys have to have an impact because if they’re just your friends, then situations fail, and it’ll never be right. David was clear on that in his interview and that’s why we proceeded to bring them to the Football Club.”

The former Ross County and Cardiff City boss went on to specify each members role in the upcoming season.

When discussing May he praised his experience and stability: “Eddie May is someone that’s got a long history with the Football Club and has worked as a staff member at the Football Club for a long period of time. He’s settled into the role very well. There’s an ease of relationship with him and the staff already. He’s worked with David four times in an interim period, so there’s a security and an understanding between the two of them. Eddie deciding to stand shoulder to shoulder with him was something I really liked because it showed his belief in him. He’s seen a lot, watched a lot of games, and provides an extra layer of calmness.”

When discussing Craig he praised his leadership skills and feels his playing experience will be of a massive benefit to the group. He added: “Liam captained the Football Club and understands the fabric of the Club. He had a good professional football career and has worked as a coach at a couple of clubs. The work that I did, in terms of feedback on him, showed he was a popular person but also a real deep thinker in the game.

“He’s known David a long time – not as a close friend – but more through coaching courses together where they spoke about football until late at night; I really liked that, that it’s not his mate, it’s people that share an idea, values and standards. He’s got a good reputation and is another who has a smile on his face. He will continue to improve and is another good addition.

“Craig is someone who’s been at the Club before and we’re keen to stress he’s not just a Goalkeeping Coach, he’s an Assistant Coach because of what his job entails. He’s a very positive person, very experienced in Scottish football, a good reputation in football, and someone who’s loud, bright and bubbly. He’s a really positive member of staff and I’m delighted to get him back in the building. Hearing him shouting along the corridor every morning telling Pedro – our kitman – to get the tea on really made me smile. He’s someone that has good emotional intelligence, which is good for the Football Club as well, so I’m delighted with the three of them.”